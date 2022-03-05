Viking never fails to offer an exceptional cruising experience. From their all-inclusive itineraries to their casual/fine dining, Viking, in our opinion, is heads and tails above the competition. We love having our flights, transfers and tours all organized for us. And, we enjoy the casual, sophisticated ambiance of the ocean cruise. Truly, Viking offers like-minded people an opportunity to ...
I cannot give enough high praises to the crew and naturalists of the Evolution. My two kids (5 and 9 year olds) and I had the time of our lives! From being told to jump into the pangas to follow the Orcas right after our safety briefing, to snorkeling with sea lions, sharks, octopus, eels, penguins, cormorants, and endless beautiful fish, hiking by 100s of marine iguanas, Christmas iguanas, ...
A change in itinerary gave this trip a total of 10 consecutive sea days. I wondered whether that would prove to be too many for us and whether we would be bored on a small ship with only a handful of fellow passengers. Turned out I should not have worried. The Octantis is very comfortable and perfectly familiar to anyone who has cruised on Viking Ocean previously. The small size made for a ...
The Galapagos are incredible islands. We were treated to multiple hikes, fantastic snorkeling, and kayaking. The crew exceeded our expectations and the guides, Monica and Cornelia, gave us an incredible amount of information, all while making the days filled with fun and adventure. The intimacy of this yacht was like a private tour of the islands. Thank you Quasar team.
We were lucky that ...
When friends who had already experienced a Quasar cruise to the Galapagos suggested it as a group trip, we were in immediately and we were never disappointed. Our group of 16 consisted mostly of long-time college friends (and some spouses). From airport pickup to drop-off, we were in great hands with our two guides and an extremely capable staff.The ship was spacious and comfortable, the guides ...
We had a wonderful trip on the Grace during March 22-29, 2022. The crew of the Grace was superb, but the two naturalists, Monica Reck and Cornelia Besmer, were fantastic! Smart, exuberant, and fun – we honestly couldn’t have hoped for any better.
This was our second trip to the Galapagos, and sailed with Quasar both times. They are the best company to cruise with in the Galapagos.
The ...
We chose in 2019 because it included the Falklands, South Georgia and Tristan da Cunha, then South Africa and up to the Seychelles. A brilliant cruise for the history but particularly for the animal and bird life. it included three back-to-back cruises that covered half the world. the best parts were undoubtedly in the South Atlantic, South Georgia and the remote Tristan da Cunha. we were ...
The Galapagos was on our bucket list and the My Grace was the style and type of cruise vacation we wanted-- a smaller boat with fewer guests.
The crew is top notch, chef excellent and Galapagos islands wonderous!
We started our days with a lovely breakfast and then either a hiking or snorkeling adventure. We saw lots of boobies, swam with sea lions, sea turtles and penguins. We enjoyed a ...
On March 6, 2022 we boarded the Le Boreal, from Ponant in Ushuaia. We had wanted to go the Antartica, but decided to change to the Chilean Fjords itinerary, which we didn't regret!
This was our first experience with Ponant and will not be the last!
From the moment we were greeted at the hotel in Buenos Aires, we knew we would be having a wonderful experience. Registering was easy and quick ...
I would rate higher than 5 stars, if possible. From the moment I contacted Diane (with Quasar), the 5+ star customer experience began. I felt as if I had a personal travel consultant, because she is so responsive, attentive and helpful, yet I knew her and her husband are serving everyone traveling with Quasar. They are simply amazing!
We booked a 7 day cruise through the Galápagos Islands with ...