After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
After 15 cruises on P&O, X, MSC & Royal Caribbean we decided to try a Cunard cruise. We have found PO standards have degraded in the last 2 years and 3 cruises. We started our Cunard experience on a short cruise to Amsterdam and were really pleased with the experience and so glad we tried them. Will definitely be up there on the list of preferred cruise lines going forward.
Queen Victoria ...
We sailed to Alaska on Oceania in 2013 and loved it. We haven't been able to book with Oceania again until this cruise and we were excited. We were especially anticipating the food because of our prior experience. Sadly, we were disappointed.
First, the good: the rooms are roomy and beautiful. The bathroom was the best (by far) I've ever had on a ship or in many hotels. We had a great cabin ...
Having sailed on 50 cruises or more, this was the best cruise we have ever had. Everything about the ship, food, service, and cabins were first rate.
Riviera is completely refurbished and looks spectacular in all areas. She is a beautiful ship inside and out. With about 1200 passengers, Riviera is large enough to give you plenty of dining options and public areas and yet small enough to ...
Long story short: ship, crew, excursions, food were all terrific. Had an amazing time and can't wait to go again.
Specifically for those with celiac disease / gluten free diet (or I imagine any other food restriction):
Chef Mario, Restaurant Manager Georgi and their staff were the highlight of this trip for me. Georgi appeared like magic to review the buffet or menu with me each meal and ...
The cruise was lovely overall and we will most likely do a second cruise with Ama. I do want to point out a few things that the majority of the passengers on our cruise found very annoying!
We never got a good description of what the excursions would include. It was very difficult to decide which outing to take with such limited information. For example:
1. On Sept. 14, we were docked in ...
We booked the cruise a little over a month before we sailed. It was the best thing we ever did.. My wife contacted a travel agent and they managed everything. The ship was great. Clean, well built and well laid out. Everything was spotless. It was easy to find your way and find what you wanted. The cabin was also spotless. It was a joy to stay there. The cabin steward was very proficient, ...
What we liked: Everything Viking did was great! The ship was modern, spotless, right-sized....just an overall wonderful ship. The staff and crew were very friendly and always willing to help. We always found something good to eat and gained the customary poundage. The destinations were fabulous on this itinerary.
What we didn't like as much: Sea days were somewhat boring. Yes, we could ...
Excellent ship; great food; no nickel and dimming; beautiful room; incredible bathroom; public bathrooms clean and beautiful; plenty of hand sanitizers everywhere; great specialty restaurants with several of them included in the fare; efficient port stops; great staff with few exceptions; plenty of seating in restaurants and in public spaces; great menus; some dishes too salty; entertainment is ...