We chose this cruise because of the itinerary/timing and the fact that Oceania is considered "near luxury".
This ship has most assuredly seen its finer day. It is dated and old feeling. Peeling paint on bathroom door. Discolored areas around doors and floor in tiny (very, very tiny) shower. I was told that men were going to the Spa to shower because they couldn't fit into the shower. Now maybe ...
This was our first Silver Sea cruise and despite the bad reviews I read here we absolutely loved it. We are seasoned Celebrity travelers so that could be why. We came from Celebrity Suite previously and I thought the food and service on Silver Sea was just as good as anything we had on Celebrity.
It makes a big difference when there are only 340 passengers and 300 crew members. Service was top ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
After 15 cruises on P&O, X, MSC & Royal Caribbean we decided to try a Cunard cruise. We have found PO standards have degraded in the last 2 years and 3 cruises. We started our Cunard experience on a short cruise to Amsterdam and were really pleased with the experience and so glad we tried them. Will definitely be up there on the list of preferred cruise lines going forward.
Queen Victoria ...
We sailed to Alaska on Oceania in 2013 and loved it. We haven't been able to book with Oceania again until this cruise and we were excited. We were especially anticipating the food because of our prior experience. Sadly, we were disappointed.
First, the good: the rooms are roomy and beautiful. The bathroom was the best (by far) I've ever had on a ship or in many hotels. We had a great cabin ...
Having sailed on 50 cruises or more, this was the best cruise we have ever had. Everything about the ship, food, service, and cabins were first rate.
Riviera is completely refurbished and looks spectacular in all areas. She is a beautiful ship inside and out. With about 1200 passengers, Riviera is large enough to give you plenty of dining options and public areas and yet small enough to ...
We booked the cruise a little over a month before we sailed. It was the best thing we ever did.. My wife contacted a travel agent and they managed everything. The ship was great. Clean, well built and well laid out. Everything was spotless. It was easy to find your way and find what you wanted. The cabin was also spotless. It was a joy to stay there. The cabin steward was very proficient, ...
What we liked: Everything Viking did was great! The ship was modern, spotless, right-sized....just an overall wonderful ship. The staff and crew were very friendly and always willing to help. We always found something good to eat and gained the customary poundage. The destinations were fabulous on this itinerary.
What we didn't like as much: Sea days were somewhat boring. Yes, we could ...
Excellent ship; great food; no nickel and dimming; beautiful room; incredible bathroom; public bathrooms clean and beautiful; plenty of hand sanitizers everywhere; great specialty restaurants with several of them included in the fare; efficient port stops; great staff with few exceptions; plenty of seating in restaurants and in public spaces; great menus; some dishes too salty; entertainment is ...
Cruise chosen as it was a round trip from Southampton [Portsmouth], so that did not involve flying and we could drive right to the terminal and leave the car in the hands of the efficient on-site parking company.
We boarded smoothly and went directly to our cabin.
We sailed on time into the Channel, where the sea was very smooth.
The cabin was excellent and newly re-furbished. The ...