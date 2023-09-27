  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Mexico - All Luxury Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Average
1,088 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,088 Mexico - All Luxury Cruises Reviews

It was chaos to start!

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Marina

Scolei96
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Going on a Panama Canal cruise from Miami to Lima Peru was on our bucket list. The itinerary was terrific. The boat is old and needs renovation to to bottom. Unfortunately, we are on this tub again in June from Lisbon to Oslo for 23 days. The scheduled renovations will only touch the Penthouses and common areas, not the balcony staterooms. We were lied to about this from several sources onboard. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

Are other reviewers delusional?

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Viking Sky

kramer12
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Viking gets stellar reviews, which is why I booked this. Perhaps an "off " cruise? Beyond disappointing. Let's be clear; Viking is, in no way, a luxury cruise line. First the good: the ship is lovely, the food is very good and the crew are wonderful, with the exception of Guest Services. There were so many passengers complaining on this trip, I imagine they felt themselves overworked. They ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Panama Canal

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Sky

Panama Canal Adventure
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Panama Canal ,our bucket list. Most of the shore excursions were interesting, The ruins in Belize, and seeing Costa Rica , Colon,& Roatan, were ok. ATV s in Cozemel are more our speed. Most of the sites were geared to people with limited mobility. Was hoping to see more religious sites and churches as most of Central America are Catholic.Also most of the guides were very knowledgeable. Would have ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cruise Highlight - the Amazing Panama Canal

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Sky

Going on a Cruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We enjoyed every aspect of our experience on the Sky. Communication, food, enrichment, entertainment, cruise team, organization, room steward and service - all were very good. The activities offered were varied and inclusive - opportunities for those traveling alone, those in recovery, those of different religious faiths and lifestyles. The staff did a great job of organizing and disembarking ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

A Delightful Cruise on Viking Sky

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Sky

ROOMIE CRUISER COUPLE
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The wife and I just returned from an extremely enjoyable 10 days aboard Viking Sky, traveling from Ft. Lauderdale to Panama City, Panama. While this was our first ocean cruise in over 15 years, (our previous was on another cruise line), it got us very interested in doing this type of travel more frequently in the future. The crew and staff onboard our ship, to a person, were beyond friendly and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Easy trip to Mexico

Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on Silver Wind

Steve26460
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise departed out of San Diego which made it really nice for us. We up graded to a suite and it was excellent. The itinerary was not very exciting but we were looking for a laid back cruise. This was our third expedition cruise with Silver Sea and they lived up to their high standards. The ship itself was very nice and the staff was outstanding. Our butler did a great job and went above and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Good But Not Great

Review for a South America Cruise on Viking Octantis

rocketer
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This review is primarily for people contemplating Viking Expeditions Panama and Scenic South America cruise. This is only my opinion. We are frequent cruisers and habitual Viking Ocean customers (1 river and 7 Viking Ocean cruises). We booked this one as it was relatively inexpensive for a lot of days (18) on a new Expedition class ship. We wanted to experience it and decide if we would invest in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Inconsistent service and quality of food

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Regatta

techteach
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted a close to home cruise line, meaning a short air flight, and a short cruise to test the quality of the food and service. I read many Oceania threads on Cruise Critic and appreciated being able to take our own wine on-board, good food, and what I interpreted to be a mature yet lively clientele. We wanted a nice cabin with a good bathroom. We loved our cabin. We had a dedicated butler ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Vista Suite

The GOOD, the BAD... and the UGLY... And some of the just OKAY.

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Regatta

suzyqluv2cruze
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I were on an Oceania Insignia Mediterranean cruise years ago. The food and overall experience was amazing!!! We have done Regent and RC cruises, but have been mainly using Holland America for cruises (love the Pinnacle class ships!) We wanted to do another Oceania cruise... mainly for the food. We were on The Regatta for the September 27 through October 4 cruise "California ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

West Coast Wonders

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Regatta

DontBL8
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Have only been on larger ships from Celebrity and Royal Caribbean. Wanted to try a smaller ship. We were very happy with our 1st experience on Oceania/Regatta. Ground transportation from LAX to ship was effortless as was our return. The same for Embarkation/Disembarkation - very organized. We are not “foodies” and enjoyed all the restaurants including the 2 specialty restaurants. We recvd ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Find a cruise

Any Month
Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews to Mexico on Other Cruise Ships
Silversea Silver Moon Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Mexico
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.