Going on a Panama Canal cruise from Miami to Lima Peru was on our bucket list. The itinerary was terrific. The boat is old and needs renovation to to bottom. Unfortunately, we are on this tub again in June from Lisbon to Oslo for 23 days. The scheduled renovations will only touch the Penthouses and common areas, not the balcony staterooms. We were lied to about this from several sources onboard. ...
Viking gets stellar reviews, which is why I booked this. Perhaps an "off " cruise? Beyond disappointing. Let's be clear; Viking is, in no way, a luxury cruise line.
First the good: the ship is lovely, the food is very good and the crew are wonderful, with the exception of Guest Services. There were so many passengers complaining on this trip, I imagine they felt themselves overworked. They ...
Panama Canal ,our bucket list. Most of the shore excursions were interesting, The ruins in Belize, and seeing Costa Rica , Colon,& Roatan, were ok. ATV s in Cozemel are more our speed. Most of the sites were geared to people with limited mobility. Was hoping to see more religious sites and churches as most of Central America are Catholic.Also most of the guides were very knowledgeable. Would have ...
We enjoyed every aspect of our experience on the Sky. Communication, food, enrichment, entertainment, cruise team, organization, room steward and service - all were very good. The activities offered were varied and inclusive - opportunities for those traveling alone, those in recovery, those of different religious faiths and lifestyles. The staff did a great job of organizing and disembarking ...
The wife and I just returned from an extremely enjoyable 10 days aboard Viking Sky, traveling from Ft. Lauderdale to Panama City, Panama. While this was our first ocean cruise in over 15 years, (our previous was on another cruise line), it got us very interested in doing this type of travel more frequently in the future. The crew and staff onboard our ship, to a person, were beyond friendly and ...
This cruise departed out of San Diego which made it really nice for us. We up graded to a suite and it was excellent. The itinerary was not very exciting but we were looking for a laid back cruise. This was our third expedition cruise with Silver Sea and they lived up to their high standards. The ship itself was very nice and the staff was outstanding. Our butler did a great job and went above and ...
This review is primarily for people contemplating Viking Expeditions Panama and Scenic South America cruise. This is only my opinion. We are frequent cruisers and habitual Viking Ocean customers (1 river and 7 Viking Ocean cruises). We booked this one as it was relatively inexpensive for a lot of days (18) on a new Expedition class ship. We wanted to experience it and decide if we would invest in ...
We wanted a close to home cruise line, meaning a short air flight, and a short cruise to test the quality of the food and service. I read many Oceania threads on Cruise Critic and appreciated being able to take our own wine on-board, good food, and what I interpreted to be a mature yet lively clientele. We wanted a nice cabin with a good bathroom. We loved our cabin.
We had a dedicated butler ...
My wife and I were on an Oceania Insignia Mediterranean cruise years ago. The food and overall experience was amazing!!! We have done Regent and RC cruises, but have been mainly using Holland America for cruises (love the Pinnacle class ships!)
We wanted to do another Oceania cruise... mainly for the food. We were on The Regatta for the September 27 through October 4 cruise "California ...
Have only been on larger ships from Celebrity and Royal Caribbean. Wanted to try a smaller ship.
We were very happy with our 1st experience on Oceania/Regatta. Ground transportation from LAX to ship was effortless as was our return. The same for Embarkation/Disembarkation - very organized.
We are not “foodies” and enjoyed all the restaurants including the 2 specialty restaurants. We recvd ...