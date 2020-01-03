I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
Having sailed on the River Yangtse with Viking we looked forward to experiencing an ocean cruise with them. The high standards of their river cruise was matched on this cruise from Barcelona to London.
We have cruised on a number of other companies ocean cruises but this was head and shoulders above all. Staff were courteous and helpful without being intrusive.
The ship belied the fact that ...
Very good value for money. Good time to get away after Xmas. Very convenient as we live in West Sussex. Usual high standard which we have come to expect from Viking. Good sized cabin with adequate balcony. Very well furnished and equipped. Excellent and good sized shower room with heated floor and main mirror. Very wide choice of food at all meal times. First class main restaurant on deck 7 which ...
We'd travelled on Viking Sky on our honeymoon, and knew the exceptional level of service that Viking aim to deliver, so this was a much anticipated opportunity to relax.
Cabins are all outside, all with balconies and furniture, so there was a wonderful sea view all the trip,.
Cabin was really well cared for by the housekeeper for our section, right down to fresh ice delivered twice a day, ...
Previous river cruises with Viking was the main incentive to try and ocean cruise. The accommodation and cabin facilities were very good including services of our steward in the cabin. She was very attentive to our requirements and kept the cabin well appointed throughout. The food on bard was very good including the specialty dining. Enjoyed use of the spa and facilities. Entertainment shows ...
We chose this cruise for a break after the Christmas festivities. Fewer crowds.
Took the included tours. While informative, somewhat boring. Will consider “pay “ tours in the future. I strongly DO NOT recommend included tour in Cartegena. On the bus looking at the poverty of the area then to a less than photographic lighthouse. Then back on the bus. No time to explore/ shop in the city prior ...
We chose this cruise because we had been on a Viking River Cruise the previous year and really enjoyed it. Viking had the best ratings. Almost everything about the trip was wonderful. The ship was beautiful, staff was super friendly and helpful. The stateroom was exceptionally comfortable and well designed so that there was plenty of closet and drawer space. The ship was also very clean and well ...
As always, the service staff was exceptional, from our arrival in Barcelona to our departure at Heathrow. The restaurant professionals were courteous, pleasant and friendly, unlike many of the guests. May I suggest hiring some entertainers and staff from the destinations being traveled. That was a feature that made our Russian voyage so richly rewarding.
Evidently, the Brits received a much ...
My husband and I chose this cruise to celebrate our retirement with my sister and her husband. We happened to depart on my birthday, so Viking provided a bottle of champagne and cake in celebration. The first full day at sea was a day of exploration of this beautiful ship. From the Explorer’s Lounge with its beautiful view and lovely collection of model ships to the incredible spa with its Snow ...
We have previously traveled on Silverseas and Seabourne and are now Viking Converts. We enjoyed our trip so much that we have booked a trip later in the year in the same cabin. As both Seabourne and Silverseas have a smaller number of passengers, we were a bit worried that the ship would be crowded, however we were pleasantly surprised that this was, on the whole, not the case. With the ...