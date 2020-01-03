  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Mediterranean Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
4016 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 4,016 Mediterranean Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews

Pleasant but not luxurious

Review for Le Champlain to Mediterranean

vistaman avatar

vistaman

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2020

Wonderful ship and staff.

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

Lawnmowerman1 avatar

Lawnmowerman1

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Having sailed on the River Yangtse with Viking we looked forward to experiencing an ocean cruise with them. The high standards of their river cruise was matched on this cruise from Barcelona to London. We have cruised on a number of other companies ocean cruises but this was head and shoulders above all. Staff were courteous and helpful without being intrusive. The ship belied the fact that ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Excellent winter break

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

Holidayclub avatar

Holidayclub

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Very good value for money. Good time to get away after Xmas. Very convenient as we live in West Sussex. Usual high standard which we have come to expect from Viking. Good sized cabin with adequate balcony. Very well furnished and equipped. Excellent and good sized shower room with heated floor and main mirror. Very wide choice of food at all meal times. First class main restaurant on deck 7 which ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Sumptuous surroundings to unwind after Christmas!

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

historyaddicts avatar

historyaddicts

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We'd travelled on Viking Sky on our honeymoon, and knew the exceptional level of service that Viking aim to deliver, so this was a much anticipated opportunity to relax. Cabins are all outside, all with balconies and furniture, so there was a wonderful sea view all the trip,. Cabin was really well cared for by the housekeeper for our section, right down to fresh ice delivered twice a day, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cruise from Barcelona

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

RChorrocks avatar

RChorrocks

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Previous river cruises with Viking was the main incentive to try and ocean cruise. The accommodation and cabin facilities were very good including services of our steward in the cabin. She was very attentive to our requirements and kept the cabin well appointed throughout. The food on bard was very good including the specialty dining. Enjoyed use of the spa and facilities. Entertainment shows ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Iberian cruise

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

FlaGal99 avatar

FlaGal99

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

We chose this cruise for a break after the Christmas festivities. Fewer crowds. Took the included tours. While informative, somewhat boring. Will consider “pay “ tours in the future. I strongly DO NOT recommend included tour in Cartegena. On the bus looking at the poverty of the area then to a less than photographic lighthouse. Then back on the bus. No time to explore/ shop in the city prior ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Excellent Cruise

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

perlagold avatar

perlagold

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we had been on a Viking River Cruise the previous year and really enjoyed it. Viking had the best ratings. Almost everything about the trip was wonderful. The ship was beautiful, staff was super friendly and helpful. The stateroom was exceptionally comfortable and well designed so that there was plenty of closet and drawer space. The ship was also very clean and well ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

I felt cheated.

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

dr.james.brzycki avatar

dr.james.brzycki

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

As always, the service staff was exceptional, from our arrival in Barcelona to our departure at Heathrow. The restaurant professionals were courteous, pleasant and friendly, unlike many of the guests. May I suggest hiring some entertainers and staff from the destinations being traveled. That was a feature that made our Russian voyage so richly rewarding. Evidently, the Brits received a much ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

The Soul of Cuba is its Music

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

Amyl99 avatar

Amyl99

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

My husband and I chose this cruise to celebrate our retirement with my sister and her husband. We happened to depart on my birthday, so Viking provided a bottle of champagne and cake in celebration. The first full day at sea was a day of exploration of this beautiful ship. From the Explorer’s Lounge with its beautiful view and lovely collection of model ships to the incredible spa with its Snow ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

A Viking Convert

Review for Viking Star to Mediterranean

Canberra601 avatar

Canberra601

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

We have previously traveled on Silverseas and Seabourne and are now Viking Converts. We enjoyed our trip so much that we have booked a trip later in the year in the same cabin. As both Seabourne and Silverseas have a smaller number of passengers, we were a bit worried that the ship would be crowded, however we were pleasantly surprised that this was, on the whole, not the case. With the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Find a Mediterranean Cruise from $69

Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews to the Mediterranean on Other Cruise Ships
Seabourn Cruise Line Seabourn Encore Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Mediterranean
Seabourn Cruise Line Seabourn Encore Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Mediterranean
Oceania Cruises Insignia Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Mediterranean
Viking Ocean Cruises Viking Star Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Mediterranean
Crystal Cruises Crystal Esprit Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Mediterranean
Azamara Azamara Quest Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to the Mediterranean
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.