After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
First of all I would like to say that we are both Diamond Cunard World Club members. We were passengers in Princess Grill on the short segment from Southampton to Hamburg October 20-22, 2023. This was the absolute worst experience I have ever had on a Cunard ship. This was our 12th sailing on QM2 and 34th cruise with Cunard. QM2 was scheduled to enter dry dock the morning we arrived in Hamburg. I ...
Below is a brief review of our sailing on Queen Mary 2, September 20-29, 2023, 9 nights, from Hamburg to Southampton and on to New York.
This was part of a 5 week trip that began in Milan, Italy at the end of August, and included a 7 night sailing on the Azamara Onward from Rome to Venice.
We were in an Interior cabin with a window overlooking the multi-story lobby. We had noticed these ...
Long story short: ship, crew, excursions, food were all terrific. Had an amazing time and can't wait to go again.
Specifically for those with celiac disease / gluten free diet (or I imagine any other food restriction):
Chef Mario, Restaurant Manager Georgi and their staff were the highlight of this trip for me. Georgi appeared like magic to review the buffet or menu with me each meal and ...
Booked a 4 night cruise to Hamburg and back from Southampton with the thought if we enjoyed the experience we would then consider a transatlantic next year.
Firstly the ship is absolutely stunning, the art deco design combined with modern touches was more than I had hoped for.
The lounges were all spacious, never had a problem finding a seat and the waiting staff in all areas were ...
The cruise was lovely overall and we will most likely do a second cruise with Ama. I do want to point out a few things that the majority of the passengers on our cruise found very annoying!
We never got a good description of what the excursions would include. It was very difficult to decide which outing to take with such limited information. For example:
1. On Sept. 14, we were docked in ...
As American English-speaking first timers on Hapag-Lloyd, we chose this cruise to try the storied line (with a long and very distinguished history, much like Cunard), and to be on a smaller upmarket ship, but with a completely different, German vibe. We were not disappointed. It was a wonderful overall cruise experience.
Europa 2 is a small(er) ship and is quiet and subdued, with a very sleek ...
Excellent ship; great food; no nickel and dimming; beautiful room; incredible bathroom; public bathrooms clean and beautiful; plenty of hand sanitizers everywhere; great specialty restaurants with several of them included in the fare; efficient port stops; great staff with few exceptions; plenty of seating in restaurants and in public spaces; great menus; some dishes too salty; entertainment is ...
Cruise chosen as it was a round trip from Southampton [Portsmouth], so that did not involve flying and we could drive right to the terminal and leave the car in the hands of the efficient on-site parking company.
We boarded smoothly and went directly to our cabin.
We sailed on time into the Channel, where the sea was very smooth.
The cabin was excellent and newly re-furbished. The ...
Cruised on Oceania a few yeas ago and decided to book with them again. This was a mistake. We had a penthouse suite, it was okey. The mattress was well past its prime. It's a beautiful ship and the service was first rate.
The line advertises the best cuisine at sea. I was not impressed. There are four speciality restaurants: the only one that was outstanding was the Italian restaurant. The ...