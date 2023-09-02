Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

The cruise was lovely overall and we will most likely do a second cruise with Ama. I do want to point out a few things that the majority of the passengers on our cruise found very annoying! We never got a good description of what the excursions would include. It was very difficult to decide which outing to take with such limited information. For example: 1. On Sept. 14, we were docked in ...