  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Germany Luxury Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
953 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 953 Germany Luxury Cruises Reviews

Classic Christmas Markets: a Lump of Coal

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on River Queen

Lyana F
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

HER MAJESTY IS IN DECLINE

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

howster007
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

First of all I would like to say that we are both Diamond Cunard World Club members. We were passengers in Princess Grill on the short segment from Southampton to Hamburg October 20-22, 2023. This was the absolute worst experience I have ever had on a Cunard ship. This was our 12th sailing on QM2 and 34th cruise with Cunard. QM2 was scheduled to enter dry dock the morning we arrived in Hamburg. I ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

Mostly good sailing with some decline in service

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

terry&mike
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Below is a brief review of our sailing on Queen Mary 2, September 20-29, 2023, 9 nights, from Hamburg to Southampton and on to New York. This was part of a 5 week trip that began in Milan, Italy at the end of August, and included a 7 night sailing on the Azamara Onward from Rome to Venice. We were in an Interior cabin with a window overlooking the multi-story lobby. We had noticed these ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Atrium View

Fantastic cruise even for a celiac!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

Izengolf
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Long story short: ship, crew, excursions, food were all terrific. Had an amazing time and can't wait to go again. Specifically for those with celiac disease / gluten free diet (or I imagine any other food restriction): Chef Mario, Restaurant Manager Georgi and their staff were the highlight of this trip for me. Georgi appeared like magic to review the buffet or menu with me each meal and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

A Superb experience

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

Vik3062
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Booked a 4 night cruise to Hamburg and back from Southampton with the thought if we enjoyed the experience we would then consider a transatlantic next year. Firstly the ship is absolutely stunning, the art deco design combined with modern touches was more than I had hoped for. The lounges were all spacious, never had a problem finding a seat and the waiting staff in all areas were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

This cruise started with 3 days in Paris, train to Luxemburg, cruise to Basel, land tour of Lucerne and Zurich.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaPrima

kshear53
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise was lovely overall and we will most likely do a second cruise with Ama.  I do want to point out a few things that the majority of the passengers on our cruise found very annoying! We never got a good description of what the excursions would include.  It was very difficult to decide which outing to take with such limited information.  For example:  1. On Sept. 14, we were docked in ...
Read More

Response from SocialMediaA, Coordinator, Social Media

Dear guest, Thank you for your feedback. We apologize for any instance where you felt misled. We take pride in our work and want to take care of all of our guests while they are with us. Your...

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French balcony and outside balcony

A New Favorite Cruise Line

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Europa 2

ClipperinSFO
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As American English-speaking first timers on Hapag-Lloyd, we chose this cruise to try the storied line (with a long and very distinguished history, much like Cunard), and to be on a smaller upmarket ship, but with a completely different, German vibe. We were not disappointed. It was a wonderful overall cruise experience. Europa 2 is a small(er) ship and is quiet and subdued, with a very sleek ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Best so far of 11 cruises

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Marina

Zen Robert
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Excellent ship; great food; no nickel and dimming; beautiful room; incredible bathroom; public bathrooms clean and beautiful; plenty of hand sanitizers everywhere; great specialty restaurants with several of them included in the fare; efficient port stops; great staff with few exceptions; plenty of seating in restaurants and in public spaces; great menus; some dishes too salty; entertainment is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

We could not have wished for more

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Marina

FOXY7
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Cruise chosen as it was a round trip from Southampton [Portsmouth], so that did not involve flying and we could drive right to the terminal and leave the car in the hands of the efficient on-site parking company. We boarded smoothly and went directly to our cabin. We sailed on time into the Channel, where the sea was very smooth. The cabin was excellent and newly re-furbished. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Traveled with disabled person

Stay away from Oceania. Horrible customer service

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Riviera

george91206
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Cruised on Oceania a few yeas ago and decided to book with them again. This was a mistake. We had a penthouse suite, it was okey. The mattress was well past its prime. It's a beautiful ship and the service was first rate. The line advertises the best cuisine at sea. I was not impressed. There are four speciality restaurants: the only one that was outstanding was the Italian restaurant. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Find a cruise

Any Month
Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews to Germany on Other Cruise Ships
Seabourn Cruise Line Seabourn Ovation Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Germany
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.