You go through Quito/Guayaquil Ecuador to Baltra or San Cristbol to catch the boat.
This is not a luxury cruise. It’s an adventure cruise. Evolution was a leap of fate as finding specific reviews of individual boats was lacking & after a 1 ½ yrs of research I ran across a review that said the staff & guides are what’s important in Galapagos and it was 100% right. The Naturalists and the ...
I went on the same boat last October and booked again because every single aspect of the trip exceeded my expectations. The itinerary and staff ratio led me to book the first time, but the food, accommodations, and crew made it an easy choice for trip #2. The islands are wildly different depending on the season, I definitely recommend going more than once!
The guides are excellent and the small ...
My family of 4 (including my Wife, 10yo Son, 8yo Daughter) were on the Silver Galapagos the end of August. It's important to note that this is an "expedition" and not a "cruise". Everything was excellent. Also, while the up front cost is higher than other ships, once you realize what’s included (just about everything) and the level of service and luxury it is actually a very good ...
We loved almost everything about this trip. The naturalists were invaluable. Rafa has passion and an encyclopedic knowledge of plant and animal life which makes the long walks really interesting. Carolina is tremendously passionate and brings a positive and youthful energy to her work. Both took endless video and photos of our excursions and generously presented us with the photos and a ...
My husband and I just finished the Footsteps in Time itinerary on the Evolution, and we could not be happier. The ship is lovely; it's modern and super clean, but it has a very classic look which sets it apart a bit from most of the others we saw. The crew was very friendly and helpful, the service was fantastic, and the food was amazing; we're not really 'cruise people' so maybe we should've ...
The Galapagos are a GREAT place to visit.
We were onboard the Silver Galapagos from May 30 to April 6, 2019. We chose the rainy season as the temperatures were to be warmer and the seas calmer. We were blessed to have calm seas, warm days and only SPRINKLES of rain on a couple of days.
With the calm seas, there were several opportunities for kayaking. While kayaking, we had sea lions ...
My husband, myself and 16 of our friends were guests in the Galapagos on the Grace, starting on Feb 9. The Quasar team also handled our ground plans in Quito, and a trip to Mashpi before and after we left Galapagos.
What an amazing experience we have had.
The Quasar team created an experience that all 18 of us agree, is one of the most memorable, and impactful of our lives.
Planning the ...
Ok, I could only give 4 stars...because of the unrefurbished ship. But otherwise, all was perfect. Silversea will get a new ship in 2020, so if having clean, comfortable, but not shiny new accommodations will bother you, wait a year. You will not be disappointed with the organization of the expeditions and the care taken to ensure safety.
Plus, the food is excellent even though the ...
My siblings and I along with our spouses cruised on the M/Y Grace at the end of January 2019. The ship was great, the food wonderful, and the crew amazing. Ever one of the crew members was personable and made it clear they were there to serve. The captain took time to snorkel on several days with members of our group who were not experienced snorkelers. He worked with them each day to improve ...
This was the most amazing trip - the adventure of a lifetime that I was dreaming of since childhood! The guides were so generous, taking us on explorations that catered to everyone's fitness level, and immersing us in fascinating lectures of history and science of the Galapagos Islands which made us a part of the evolution of the Universe as well as a part of Darwin's journey through the islands ...