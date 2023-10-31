After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
Our first cruise since 2012. Everything on Marina lived up to what we remember in terms of great and attentive service. there are always a few crew members who show indifference but the vast majority were wonderful. The measure of service is whether the service during the last 36 hours of a cruise was a good as the first 36. Oceania pretty much nailed it.
The Spanish Market dinners in the ...
We chose this cruise mainly for the itinerary (we hadn't been to Morocco), which was cancelled before we left and replaced with Palma de Majorca (our 5th time there). We watched quite a few U-Tubes that seemed to indicate that Oceania was comparable to Viking (which is our favorite ocean line). Viking has one infuriating Con, which is, they demand FULL payment for a cruise one year to two ...
We have cruised many times on all the mainstream lines, but this was our first time on Oceania. We loved it and have already booked another one. The Marina is a beautiful ship. The sculptures, the art work, the furnishings are all interesting and tastefully done. Our fellow passengers were a fine group of people, well travelled but not snooty. We loved that there were few announcements and no ...
We have cruised with Azamara several times in the past , and have always had a great experience ! And this , was no different !
This was a 9 night crossing from Lisbon to Bridgetown, Barbados , one stop in Madeira .
From the outset , we received excellent service. We checked in leisurely at Lisbon, and boarded the ship in time for lunch.
Staterooms were ready from about 1.30pm and our ...
After 15 cruises on P&O, X, MSC & Royal Caribbean we decided to try a Cunard cruise. We have found PO standards have degraded in the last 2 years and 3 cruises. We started our Cunard experience on a short cruise to Amsterdam and were really pleased with the experience and so glad we tried them. Will definitely be up there on the list of preferred cruise lines going forward.
Queen Victoria ...
This was our 45th cruise overall and our 3rd time on Seabourn. Seabourn is our favorite line because of the conviviality of our fellow passengers. We were traveling with family and all of us had a good time, relaxing, enjoying an excellent level of service, attentive but not fussy. It was an Atlantic crossing, but there were enough activities on board, including some very good enrichment ...
I did a lot of research before booking this cruise. We went on a Silversea cruise last year - our first cruise - which was lovely but we decided to try another cruise line and after reading so many good reviews with comparisons made to Silversea we booked this one. I travel with my parents who are in their 80s, very sociable but my father has mobility issues. We took a lightweight travel ...