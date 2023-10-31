  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Europe River Luxury Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
1,472 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,472 Europe River Luxury Cruises Reviews

Classic Christmas Markets: a Lump of Coal

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on River Queen

Lyana F
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

Dreadful standards and attitudes from many staff including managers

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

Disgruntled23
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium. Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Amazing Grills Experience - Le Harve & Rotterdam

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Queen Victoria

Craigrlewis
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed. Le Harve & Rotterdam From embarkation onwards was great. Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional. Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all. Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

Still great Oceania service

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marina

Fairfax 2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first cruise since 2012. Everything on Marina lived up to what we remember in terms of great and attentive service. there are always a few crew members who show indifference but the vast majority were wonderful. The measure of service is whether the service during the last 36 hours of a cruise was a good as the first 36. Oceania pretty much nailed it. The Spanish Market dinners in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

not up to the standards set out in the brochure and reviews

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Marina

NewMexicoTravelers
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise mainly for the itinerary (we hadn't been to Morocco), which was cancelled before we left and replaced with Palma de Majorca (our 5th time there). We watched quite a few U-Tubes that seemed to indicate that Oceania was comparable to Viking (which is our favorite ocean line). Viking has one infuriating Con, which is, they demand FULL payment for a cruise one year to two ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Already booked another cruise on the Marina!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Marina

Boardwalkfun
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have cruised many times on all the mainstream lines, but this was our first time on Oceania. We loved it and have already booked another one. The Marina is a beautiful ship. The sculptures, the art work, the furnishings are all interesting and tastefully done. Our fellow passengers were a fine group of people, well travelled but not snooty. We loved that there were few announcements and no ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

Well done Azamara !

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Quest

Bricklayer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised with Azamara several times in the past , and have always had a great experience ! And this , was no different ! This was a 9 night crossing from Lisbon to Bridgetown, Barbados , one stop in Madeira . From the outset , we received excellent service. We checked in leisurely at Lisbon, and boarded the ship in time for lunch. Staterooms were ready from about 1.30pm and our ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

First time cruiser on Cunard - very pleasantly surprised

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Queen Victoria

Al_W
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After 15 cruises on P&O, X, MSC & Royal Caribbean we decided to try a Cunard cruise. We have found PO standards have degraded in the last 2 years and 3 cruises. We started our Cunard experience on a short cruise to Amsterdam and were really pleased with the experience and so glad we tried them. Will definitely be up there on the list of preferred cruise lines going forward. Queen Victoria ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Excellent Service, Food Needs Improvement

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Sojourn

tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 45th cruise overall and our 3rd time on Seabourn. Seabourn is our favorite line because of the conviviality of our fellow passengers. We were traveling with family and all of us had a good time, relaxing, enjoying an excellent level of service, attentive but not fussy. It was an Atlantic crossing, but there were enough activities on board, including some very good enrichment ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Wintergarden Suite

Fantastic cruise in a beautiful ship with friendly, helpful crew and delicious food

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Quest

Whitley555
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I did a lot of research before booking this cruise. We went on a Silversea cruise last year - our first cruise - which was lovely but we decided to try another cruise line and after reading so many good reviews with comparisons made to Silversea we booked this one. I travel with my parents who are in their 80s, very sociable but my father has mobility issues. We took a lightweight travel ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Any Month
Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews to Europe River on Other Cruise Ships
Windstar Cruises Star Pride Cruise Reviews for Luxury Cruises to Europe River
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.