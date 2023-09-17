After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
Uniworld packages 3 voyages together as "Ultimate France", this covers week 2.
Ship #2: Joie de Vivre
It too had a bistro that you could book for dinner instead of the main dining room.
Housekeeping:- cabin was clean and well maintained.
There were about 120 passengers on board. About 40 continued on to Ship #3.
Food:
In week 2, I started to notice that many dishes were ...
This was supposed to be a culinary cruise in one of the best wine region of the world. We were served ordinary food and cheap wines by unknowledgeable personnel. Even the cocktails were poorly executed.
We had an invited French chef on board for one dinner and it made all the difference from our roumanian chef.
It’s the end of the season and the dining room personnel seemed tired and ...
We sailed to Alaska on Oceania in 2013 and loved it. We haven't been able to book with Oceania again until this cruise and we were excited. We were especially anticipating the food because of our prior experience. Sadly, we were disappointed.
First, the good: the rooms are roomy and beautiful. The bathroom was the best (by far) I've ever had on a ship or in many hotels. We had a great cabin ...
Having sailed on 50 cruises or more, this was the best cruise we have ever had. Everything about the ship, food, service, and cabins were first rate.
Riviera is completely refurbished and looks spectacular in all areas. She is a beautiful ship inside and out. With about 1200 passengers, Riviera is large enough to give you plenty of dining options and public areas and yet small enough to ...
Long story short: ship, crew, excursions, food were all terrific. Had an amazing time and can't wait to go again.
Specifically for those with celiac disease / gluten free diet (or I imagine any other food restriction):
Chef Mario, Restaurant Manager Georgi and their staff were the highlight of this trip for me. Georgi appeared like magic to review the buffet or menu with me each meal and ...
The weather played havoc with our cruise and while I understand that no-one can control that, I'm not sure that the best decisions were always made. We missed a day in Bordeaux and Tangier - both highlights of the cruise. We had 4 sea days instead of one, although we were compensated with a future cruise credit.
Embarkation during a storm was a disaster. We had to drop untagged luggage at one ...
We choice this cruise for 2 reasons. Number one was the itinerary and number two was the fact that we have previouslsly sailed with Oceania on the Marina, and were quite satisfied.
The overall cruise was fair at best. The ship was clean although there were some areas of deterioration. The greatest asset was the staff with the exception of the senior officers.
The most significant ...
We've sailed 11 times on Oceania over the past 14 years. This is the first time we actually felt ready to disembark the ship and move on. We always felt Oceania was something special over the years, but they've cut a few too many corners this time. The ship felt overcrowded and understaffed. Speciality restaurants are still good, but the main dining room is totally cut back in service and in food ...
This was our 5th cruise with Oceania Cruise Lines since 2016 and sadly it will be our last because of our recent experience.
Our first 3 cruises with Oceania, two to the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Greek Isles and one to the Southern Caribbean from 2016 - 2017 were exceptional. Our 4th cruise with Oceania was during a lull in the COVID pandemic in 12/2020. Strict protocols were in place to ...