Europe - River Cruise Luxury Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
718 reviews

718 Europe - River Cruise Luxury Reviews

Classic Christmas Markets: a Lump of Coal

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on River Queen

Lyana F
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After a wonderful experience with Uniworld’s Burgundy and Provence cruise five years ago I was terribly disappointed in their performance this time around with the Classic Christmas Markets cruise. While I understand that inclement weather conditions are outside anyone’s control, Uniworld did a very poor job of contingency planning. We were provided information as to the status of our itinerary ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Stateroom

Week 2 of Ultimate France Oct 2023 (please read all 3 parts!)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Joie de Vivre

swn4
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Uniworld packages 3 voyages together as "Ultimate France", this covers week 2. Ship #2: Joie de Vivre It too had a bistro that you could book for dinner instead of the main dining room. Housekeeping:- cabin was clean and well maintained. There were about 120 passengers on board. About 40 continued on to Ship #3. Food: In week 2, I started to notice that many dishes were ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Stateroom with French Balcony

Disappointed

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Scenic Sapphire

Tookalook2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was supposed to be a culinary cruise in one of the best wine region of the world. We were served ordinary food and cheap wines by unknowledgeable personnel. Even the cocktails were poorly executed. We had an invited French chef on board for one dinner and it made all the difference from our roumanian chef. It’s the end of the season and the dining room personnel seemed tired and ...
Sail Date: October 2023

We hoped Oceania would be our new home . . .

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Riviera

sammygeorge
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed to Alaska on Oceania in 2013 and loved it. We haven't been able to book with Oceania again until this cruise and we were excited. We were especially anticipating the food because of our prior experience. Sadly, we were disappointed. First, the good: the rooms are roomy and beautiful. The bathroom was the best (by far) I've ever had on a ship or in many hotels. We had a great cabin ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Best Cruise Ever on the Riviera

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Riviera

cruiser4801
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having sailed on 50 cruises or more, this was the best cruise we have ever had. Everything about the ship, food, service, and cabins were first rate. Riviera is completely refurbished and looks spectacular in all areas. She is a beautiful ship inside and out. With about 1200 passengers, Riviera is large enough to give you plenty of dining options and public areas and yet small enough to ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Fantastic cruise even for a celiac!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on S.S. Beatrice

Izengolf
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Long story short: ship, crew, excursions, food were all terrific. Had an amazing time and can't wait to go again. Specifically for those with celiac disease / gluten free diet (or I imagine any other food restriction): Chef Mario, Restaurant Manager Georgi and their staff were the highlight of this trip for me. Georgi appeared like magic to review the buffet or menu with me each meal and ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Marina - weather affected cruise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marina

VanV
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The weather played havoc with our cruise and while I understand that no-one can control that, I'm not sure that the best decisions were always made. We missed a day in Bordeaux and Tangier - both highlights of the cruise. We had 4 sea days instead of one, although we were compensated with a future cruise credit. Embarkation during a storm was a disaster. We had to drop untagged luggage at one ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Extremely disappointmenting

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marina

Capt Joe
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We choice this cruise for 2 reasons. Number one was the itinerary and number two was the fact that we have previouslsly sailed with Oceania on the Marina, and were quite satisfied. The overall cruise was fair at best. The ship was clean although there were some areas of deterioration. The greatest asset was the staff with the exception of the senior officers. The most significant ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Overcrowded, understaffed and poorly managed

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marina

sistersbrothers
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We've sailed 11 times on Oceania over the past 14 years. This is the first time we actually felt ready to disembark the ship and move on. We always felt Oceania was something special over the years, but they've cut a few too many corners this time. The ship felt overcrowded and understaffed. Speciality restaurants are still good, but the main dining room is totally cut back in service and in food ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

VERY DISAPPOINTED with Oceania.

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Marina

BABW
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 5th cruise with Oceania Cruise Lines since 2016 and sadly it will be our last because of our recent experience. Our first 3 cruises with Oceania, two to the Mediterranean, Adriatic & Greek Isles and one to the Southern Caribbean from 2016 - 2017 were exceptional. Our 4th cruise with Oceania was during a lull in the COVID pandemic in 12/2020. Strict protocols were in place to ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Verandah Stateroom

