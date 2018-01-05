  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean Los Angeles Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
9 reviews

Filters

1-9 of 9 Viking Ocean Los Angeles Cruise Reviews

Enjoyable experience!

Review for Viking Orion to Canada & New England

User Avatar
SeaDragon63
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My spouse and I chose the Viking Cruises “Pacific Coast Explorer” itinerary as our first sailing after the pandemic eased. Our last cruise in 2019 had been a Viking cruise to Norway, and we had been more than impressed with the ship (the Star), and the staff, food, ports, and onboard entertainment, and amenities. So we did not hesitate to book another Viking vacation, and having Viking handle ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Great Ship, not so great food.

Review for Viking Orion to Canada & New England

User Avatar
TexMan17
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Overall it was a good time, but I have to tell you, the food was a major disappointment. The food was presented very well, and looked good to the eye, but did not taste that great. Pancakes and waffles were cold and stale, and the other food was not seasoned very well. I am not sure they used butter in anything. The best food we had on the journey was on the shore excursions. The Ship was ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Viking is the Best

Review for Viking Orion to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
MNCruiser2012
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 15th cruise, on 6th different brand. The last 4 on Viking, including a Viking River cruise. We love the personal touch that Viking gives their guest, we are not just another customer attitude. Ships are a little smaller which allows them to get into a 'working port'. They don't require a large cruise port terminal, so sometimes they will dock at a more private port where there are ...
Sail Date: February 2022

below expectations

Review for Viking Star to World Cruise

User Avatar
cptcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
Sail Date: January 2022

A Fabulous Cruise!

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to South Pacific

User Avatar
Islandbc
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We are experienced cruisers, having done a Viking Ocean in 2018 (Rome to Lisbon on the Viking Sun), a Viking river cruise in 2015 (Budapest to Amsterdam) and since 1990,, 5 other cruises on Carnival, Princess and Holland America. Each of those ships were 1500 to 2000 passengers. On this cruise we arrived in LA a day early and met with several others who had set up the meeting through Cruise ...
Sail Date: January 2020

World Cruise

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
hurs7554
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Ship & crew were far & above expectations. Food was excellent @ beginning of cruise but average by the end, was to bland for my taste. Excursions were excellent, some countries guides were below average. The ports were good, some could have been skipped & more time spent @ other ports. No sports excursions such as golf, sporting events ( would have loved to go to cricket or rugby matches. No ...
Sail Date: January 2018

World cruise 35,000 miles

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Gcberg
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was for 121 days and was Absolutely fantastic. Viking pulled out all the stops for this round the world. They added many extras like 24 hour room service, free laundry, and premium drink package. Everything was top notch. There was over 50 stops and each one was unique and interesting. The excursions were well planned and exceeded my expectations. Customer service was incredible. ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Around the world

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
carol toppel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We traveled with Viking before and liked the way they did things The food was great the staff and crew weee wonderful attentive Although overworked! The crew and staff did their best to ensure everyone’s safety Some of the passengers were obnoxious demanding and very rude to the crew and staff More disciplinary actions should have been taken towards those obnoxious passengers though ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Trip of a Life Time

Review for Zhao Shang Yi Dun (Viking Sun) to World Cruise

User Avatar
GlaserTravel
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Viking offered their first world cruise that for us started in Los Angeles January 5, 2018 and ended in England on May 5, 2018. 4 months, 25 countries and 52 ports. I can't say enough how much the crew on Viking exceeded every expectation and provided customer service that was 5 star ++! You can not imaginine how efficient being on board ship allows you to make the most of your time, not only ...
Sail Date: January 2018

