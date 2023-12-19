So this was my 4th cruise.(all on carnival). I didn't really enjoy my first 3 cruises but my idea really wanted to go. I have been to the long Beach terminal on all 4 trips and never had an major issues with the staff until this trip. When arriving , I was surprised when told i had to drive offsite to downtown long Beach to park, ($80 prepaid btw), and take a shuttle back. This took about an hour ...
Only giving 2 stars as the ship is new, very nicely decorated and cabins are clean, spacious and lots of storage. Thats where it went downhill. Please see attached photos, I am not making this up.
- Buffett frequently empty/not refilled. Empty pots everywhere. Coffee machine broken for 2 days yet no one seemed to know. No signage.
- Broken coffee machine, hot water machine, glass flooring ...
We are a family of 4 with 2 teen girls. We've done Disney, Princess, Royal and in 2022 Carnival. We went with Royal for the variety of entertainment and activities.
First I'd like to say that if you are one of those people looking for something to complain about you will always find it. The ship does has some wear and tear but it is a beautiful ship that was wonderfully decorated for ...
Quick holiday week getaway, itinerary wasn't important, chosen mainly for closeness to us (SEA - LAX) and low cost.
Second time we've left out of "World Cruise Center, San Pedro" and both times embarkation was poorly organized outside the terminal, taking over two hours of waiting. Unlikely to use that port again.
Bliss is a fine ship, but has big ship issues. SLOW elevator service. ...
We took the cruise to Cabo San Lucas on 12/19/23. We've taken Royal Caribbean and Holland America before but never with Norwegian. It's the only cruise that fit our schedule so we decided to give it a try.
But since day 1 our experience with Norwegian become so bad. On Day 1, we drove to Long Beach Cruise Terminal, which is a mess. Driving in is a pain since there's only one lane to enter. We ...
I chose this cruise because it fit the dates of our holiday schedule and I didn't want to go with Carnival. The ship also had broadway shows that we were interested in seeing so that was a special feature for us.
These are the things that happened:
* Day 1- while sitting down with a rep to set up my special dining reservation, the chair broke. I fell onto the tile flooring, bruising my ...
Based on this fun cruise experience that was our "short test drive" of RCCL, we will keep with our plan to sail with RCCL again summer of 2024 for a long cruise with no hesitation.
I was getting worried reading reviews going into this cruise (our first with RCCL, but we have done 10+ with other cruise lines), but I've come to the conclusion that some reviewers either fail to do research and ...
This was a little pre-holiday getaway on the Carnival Radiance. I wasn't expecting much, but it was better than I expected. That said, there were some good and some bad. I'll try to leave a comprehensive review.
The itinerary: Just meh. Catalina was the highlight of the two ports. It looks very Mediterranean from the ship. Ensenada was less than picturesque. Neither offers much in the ...
We selected this cruise to take my MIL for an outing and as she has mobility issues, we needed a nearby port (LA is ~5 hours) that we could drive to. We compared pricing, cabin locations, and timing across Princess, Carnival and RC and the Navigator won out. Also, it has been about ten years since we have cruised on RC and we have a 15-day transatlantic coming up in April so this was a good ...
Selected the cruise for the ship, dates and cost. The Miracle is an older ship with a smaller guest size than the newer ships. The ship is well maintained for the most part but there are some issues to be aware of.
Embarkation was a little convoluted but not a problem. We were going to be parking the port and received an email about the parking structure at the pier which was not going to ...