Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

We stayed the night before at a Marriott near LAX and took an Uber to the port the next morning. The embarkation in Long Beach, a disorganized three-hour lineup in heat, with no water and no place to sit down for the first two hours, was, in retrospect, a foreshadowing of the disappointing trip to come. It was as if Carnival staff had never done this before and was thus more concerned with ...