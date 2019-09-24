  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Los Angeles to Transpacific Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
14 reviews

1-10 of 14 Los Angeles to Transpacific Cruise Reviews

Great food and beverage can’t overcome room and service problems

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
CruiserFromMaine
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review. Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

A very nice cruise even with the itinerary changes.

Review for Insignia to Transpacific

User Avatar
kjones121
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was originally the first segment of an around the world cruise. There were a couple of Itinerary changes prior to departure due to countries not allowing travel. We were disappointed that we would finish the segment in Papeete vs. continuing on to Auckland. New Zealand, Fiji, American Samoa, along with some ports in French Polynesia were cancelled. Oceania added two days in San Francisco and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Best. Cruise. Ever.

Review for Insignia to Transpacific

User Avatar
Go-Go4
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had been quite isolated and without any of our favorite pastimes of cruising, fine dining, socializing (did I mention cruising?) for over 2 years. Like many cruisers, we were hesitant to cruise again with so many concerns and changes to our past 11 cruises. We found this cruise (second leg of RTW) booked and paid in full two weeks in advance-Gulp! Oceania is our favorite line and Regatta ...
Read More

Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team

Dear Valued Guest, Thank you for sharing your fantastic experiences. We are very pleased to learn that you felt safe and cared for during your cruise as the health and safety of our guests...

Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Horrible Experience

Review for Sirena to Transpacific

User Avatar
breeze47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Have cruised several times with Oceania before and they were all fine in the past.Not this time. We have a PH Suite which was fine with the exception of the postage size bathroom. The Spa was not serviced and kept clean and the Steam room and Jacuzzi were both warm but to HOT. No Sauna. My wife purchased the Premium Drink Package and more often than not could not get American Chardonnay ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Carnival Cattle Cruise

Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

User Avatar
deejay1010
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

CARNIVAL CATTLE CRUISE. Itinerary: LA, Hawaii, Honolulu, Guam, Malay, Vietnam, Singapore. Derek Johnson- Carnival Splendor cabin 1277- Oct5>30 2019. Many apologies about embarkation proceedings onto Carnival Splendor, at Los Angeles, long beach, 5 Oct 2019. Verbal platitudes are not enough. This explanation using my personal experience as 70 years old male typifies what occurred. Arrived at ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Splendifourous Journey Cruise

Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

User Avatar
Tinatots
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As my husband had just retired it was time for us to try a longer cruise and The Splendour Journey Cruise of 24 days looked perfect. After a bit of a problem getting onto the ship (3 hour wait) due to technical issues with collecting passports and other paperwork, we were onboard. Our cabin was an inside on deck 6 midships. It was a nice size and had plenty of wardrobe and drawer space. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Loved this cruise but it had its hiccups

Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

User Avatar
19AUSSIES
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a fantastic package deal for Australian cruises! Embarkation was an absolute disaster standing in the sun for well over 2 and a half hours with no shade or water or explanation given. The first point of contact was from a carnival employee in tears as we entered the igloo building As it was so late, there was no embarkation photographers to be found which was disappointing. Our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with disabled person

Pales by comparion

Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific

User Avatar
Captain Vancouver
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We stayed the night before at a Marriott near LAX and took an Uber to the port the next morning. The embarkation in Long Beach, a disorganized three-hour lineup in heat, with no water and no place to sit down for the first two hours, was, in retrospect, a foreshadowing of the disappointing trip to come. It was as if Carnival staff had never done this before and was thus more concerned with ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Princess needs an overhaul

Review for Ruby Princess to Transpacific

User Avatar
Texjack1948
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After ten previous Princess cruises on several ships, I've about decided I need to take a break and try another line for a while. The allure of Princess has faded some, though it's hard to switch after becoming an "elite" customer. Food options are much reduced; menus are stale and repetitive; prices continue to escalate for "smaller" items; and the quality of the entertainment is not what it ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with disabled person

Not one of Princess Cruises' better ships

Review for Ruby Princess to Transpacific

User Avatar
mlindena
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this ship due to the South Pacific itinerary and based on a previous cruise with Princess (Regal Princess). In comparing the two ships, I was disappointed In the Ruby Princess. The entertainment was definitely not the same caliber as with the Regal in terms of variety or quality. The Horizon buffet court had much less selection and was poorly staffed. Often multiple serving sections were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Find a cruise

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.