Review for Regatta to Transpacific
Sail Date: April 2022
Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom
Review for Insignia to Transpacific
Sail Date: January 2022
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Insignia to Transpacific
Response from LuisaM, Social Media Team
Sail Date: January 2022
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Sirena to Transpacific
Sail Date: December 2019
Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite
Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Interior
Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific
Sail Date: October 2019
Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Ocean View
Traveled with disabled person
Review for Carnival Splendor to Transpacific
Sail Date: October 2019
Cabin Type: Interior
Review for Ruby Princess to Transpacific
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Interior
Traveled with disabled person
Review for Ruby Princess to Transpacific
Sail Date: September 2019
Cabin Type: Balcony