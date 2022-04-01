  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Los Angeles Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
4281 reviews

1-10 of 4,282 Los Angeles Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Great to be cruising again

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
dvanwa
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall, we had a pleasant experience. Except for the cabin steward who cleaned our room the day we embarked, all staff members were fantastic!. Our room had not been cleaned by 2:00…and we were not given an extension cord for a medical device despite asking him twice. Our Diamond Member concierge came through, however. Our cabin steward, Shinnelle was amazing for the remaining part of the ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Great food and beverage can’t overcome room and service problems

Review for Regatta to Transpacific

User Avatar
CruiserFromMaine
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review. Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Concierge Level Veranda Stateroom

Fun cruise with wonderful itinerary

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
SeattleSeattle
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were "snow. birds" returning to Seattle from S. California and chose cruising as an alternative to driving from Palm Springs to Seattle. The costs were comparable to driving and sightseeing for six days. But the plane is less expensive. We had a perfect port call on Catalina Island and rented a golf cart there for touring. We had two port days in San Francisco and toured Alcatraz - a ...
Sail Date: April 2022

So glad to be going out of Los Angeles!

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
MDtechiecruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first cruise on a Voyage class ship, though our 11th on a RCL ship. We enjoyed the cruise a lot, it felt so short just because we're used to 7-day cruises. It was weird because the ship was only 60-70% at capacity, so it felt very empty. The environs: The promenade was good. It was still pretty loud with the opening to the casino below, and the pub and other bars pretty open to ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Spring Break on the Miracle

Review for Carnival Miracle to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
PattiPB
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

For Spring Break, we didn’t want to commit our entire 10-day break to a vacation, so we opted for the 6-day, double dose of Cabo cruise on the Miracle from Long Beach. What a fabulous decision! One of my kids decided to join my husband and I, so we had three people in an extended balcony (8223). Here are my thoughts and experiences: Transportation: We had flights for the day of the cruise ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Really bad food and service

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
cruiseordie23
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I have been on three cruises from January to April 2022, all Royal Caribbean. Navigator of the Seas is a huge disappointment. The food was consistently overcooked to the point most of it was the same color brown or beige. The food had no flavor in all of the complimentary restaurants, it was shockingly bad especially compared to other Royal Caribbean ships. Room service was timely and breakfast ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Had a great time, but a few things were off

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
rmurray847
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Overall, we had a terrific time on our short cruise. I was just really pining to get on a cruise ship again (last time having been May, 2019), and the timing was good and the price was good. We had a balcony room (1532, which is Deck 10, Port, 2nd cabin from the very front). I really just wanted to enjoy my drinks package to the fullest, and have some of that carefree relaxation that for me ...
Sail Date: April 2022

First Time on RCI. Loved It!!

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
kevingastreich
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my first RCI cruise. I've been on several Holland America cruises (and written reviews of every one of them). We were a family of 4 adults and 3 children. It was a complete ball! The ship is absolutely beautiful. We had 5:30 dining and our waiters handled everything perfectly. The desserts didn't seem quite as good as the ones on HAL but overall the food was very good. I cleaned my ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

We were treated like Kings

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
HNI
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We got in early (10:00am) and had to wait in a tent without bathrooms or chairs. Such is our fault since we had 11:30am arrival. We erred on the side of caution due to L.A. traffic and a 40 mile drive. At 10:30am we were allowed into the terminal and a requested wheel chair for my wife arrived. We are a couple in our 70's accompanied by our adult daughter and our special 9 year old granddaughter. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Hubbies Birthday cruise

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
Georgiane
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have done many cruises but this was our first with Royal Caribbean. Covid kind of put a damper on my husbands birthday for the last 3 years so we decided to take a cruise on his actual Birthday with our friends. Royal had just started sailing out of LA and it was great to be able to hop on the ship 40 minutes from home. Our group consisted of 21 people - 7 of them close friends. Everyone got ...
Sail Date: April 2022

