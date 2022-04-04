Overall, we had a pleasant experience. Except for the cabin steward who cleaned our room the day we embarked, all staff members were fantastic!. Our room had not been cleaned by 2:00…and we were not given an extension cord for a medical device despite asking him twice. Our Diamond Member concierge came through, however. Our cabin steward, Shinnelle was amazing for the remaining part of the ...
We sailed on the Regatta, round trip Los Angeles, on April 24. It was our first cruise on Oceania and we were looking forward to trying a new cruise line. Here is my long review.
Our overall impression is that the Regatta has great cuisine, as promised, but it is let down by other areas. The osso buco and carbonara in Toscana and beef bourguignon were some of the best meals on a cruise ship, ...
We were "snow. birds" returning to Seattle from S. California and chose cruising as an alternative to driving from Palm Springs to Seattle. The costs were comparable to driving and sightseeing for six days. But the plane is less expensive.
We had a perfect port call on Catalina Island and rented a golf cart there for touring.
We had two port days in San Francisco and toured Alcatraz - a ...
This was our first cruise on a Voyage class ship, though our 11th on a RCL ship. We enjoyed the cruise a lot, it felt so short just because we're used to 7-day cruises. It was weird because the ship was only 60-70% at capacity, so it felt very empty.
The environs:
The promenade was good. It was still pretty loud with the opening to the casino below, and the pub and other bars pretty open to ...
Another fantastic Princess cruise complete. We were on the Grand from LA to Vancouver in April. It was originally a 6 night cruise but 2 nights were canceled due to the ship going into dry dock after we disembarked in Vancouver. From arrival at LAX, meeting up with the Princess rep, a smooth transfer to the ship, very efficient Covid testing prior to check in and a seamless embarkation. Very ...
I was presently surprised at how easy and seamless the Princess Medallion was!
It was just as easy as Princess had demonstrated!! It’s so easy to find your travel companions or order your drinks anywhere on the ship! Very nice addition!
After 2-years of not cruising because of Covid 19, our first cruise out was on the Grand Princess April 19,2022 we had a mini suite. Our cruise was ...
For Spring Break, we didn’t want to commit our entire 10-day break to a vacation, so we opted for the 6-day, double dose of Cabo cruise on the Miracle from Long Beach. What a fabulous decision! One of my kids decided to join my husband and I, so we had three people in an extended balcony (8223). Here are my thoughts and experiences:
Transportation:
We had flights for the day of the cruise ...
I have been on three cruises from January to April 2022, all Royal Caribbean. Navigator of the Seas is a huge disappointment. The food was consistently overcooked to the point most of it was the same color brown or beige. The food had no flavor in all of the complimentary restaurants, it was shockingly bad especially compared to other Royal Caribbean ships. Room service was timely and breakfast ...
Overall, we had a terrific time on our short cruise. I was just really pining to get on a cruise ship again (last time having been May, 2019), and the timing was good and the price was good. We had a balcony room (1532, which is Deck 10, Port, 2nd cabin from the very front). I really just wanted to enjoy my drinks package to the fullest, and have some of that carefree relaxation that for me ...
This was my first RCI cruise. I've been on several Holland America cruises (and written reviews of every one of them). We were a family of 4 adults and 3 children. It was a complete ball! The ship is absolutely beautiful. We had 5:30 dining and our waiters handled everything perfectly. The desserts didn't seem quite as good as the ones on HAL but overall the food was very good. I cleaned my ...