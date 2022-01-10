Review of Viking Sky 2023/24 World Cruise.
For 4 months per year my wife and I have been avid cruisers. Firstly 18 with Azamara, but since their sad decline we switched to Viking. Now with 8 completed, and enjoyed, it was sad to see how far Viking standards have fallen. We found this on our recent segmented 2 legs on this world cruise. This was after we were initially notified that we were ...
We chose this as our bucket list cruise around the world. First the two items that were positive about this cruise:
1.The cabin stewards and the personnel in the Horizon Cafe were terrific when it came to service
2.The Horizon Cafe Buffet had a great selection of food which was well prepared and had a tremendous variety.
Unfortunately those are the only god things I can report about this ...
Chose the Ft. Lauderdale to Fort Lauderdale world cruise for the excellent scheduled itinerary. Was a bit concerned about the reconfiguration of the ship that replaced the aft lounge with additional cabins. Also concerned about general age and condition of ship based on reviews.
The delivered itinerary exceeded expectations, even with a number of ports cancelled due to weather. Princess ...
A World Cruise (WC) was on my bucket list and Princess is our preferred Cruise Line (4 of us). This was NOT a cruise I would repeat nor recommend. The Island Princess is old and needs A LOT of repairs - rust, mildew, mold, water leaks, cabin entry doors not opening and more. All major safety issues - I worked in Transportation Safety for over 20 years and Island is NOT a safe ship unless it has ...
We booked our first ever world cruise in June 2019 to sail in January 2021. That cruise was canceled because of covid, but we took the 125% and rebooked for 2022. It had our dream itinerary, going from LA to Australia, New Zealand, etc. Many itinerary changes were made over the months to come, but the day before we were to embark, we learned that we would be sailing to South America and the Far ...
We actually boarded the world cruise on December 24th in Fort Lauderdale. Cruise Critic did not allow us to pick that as our sailinh date.
In regard to embarkation, I gave it a 3 star rating because the CDC got in the way of Viking's amazing COVID screening process. As a matter of fact, the CDC exposed us to a greater risk of COVID because they interfered with their own testing process. ...
This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
Viking took extreme care of us with their Covid protocols. The crew at Viking are exceptional across the board and treated us like family, top professionals all. The Viking Star always immaculate and luxurious, perfect size for a World Cruise......five star. Restaurants, cafes, room service are amazing, kudos to all chefs and galley staff and service. Excursion Team provided phenomenal ...
E733 Suite: Great view back of the ship. Suite class has free unlimited laundry service, exclusive great breakfast daily at Crown Grill, one time bar set up, large balcony/room
Crown Grill and Share: food and service excellent
Salty Dog: dissapointing
Club class dining: excellent service, food menu is the same as regular dining room but it has additional one dish they cook in the dining ...
As you will read from many other reviewers; this was "the worse" Princess cruise I have been on -- and I have been on many, many Princess cruises.
Something was terribly wrong with 50% of the interactions on this cruise. To be fair, I would like to give you a balanced overview.
THE GOOD:
Our room steward "Randy" was THE BEST we have ever had. He should be training for Princess on how to ...