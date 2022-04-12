Overall, we had a pleasant experience. Except for the cabin steward who cleaned our room the day we embarked, all staff members were fantastic!. Our room had not been cleaned by 2:00…and we were not given an extension cord for a medical device despite asking him twice. Our Diamond Member concierge came through, however. Our cabin steward, Shinnelle was amazing for the remaining part of the ...
We were offered a GREAT deal to board this ship to the Mexican Rivera. 140.00 per person, 7 days.
Never having been to the west coast my wife and I jumped at the deal. Needless to say, it was one of our BEST cruises. The three ports, (Puerta Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo) were super. We loved them all and found the people to be SO friendly and helpful. We would do this trip again and have ...
Just got off the Panorama yesterday. Here are my quick thoughts:
Had a Havana Aft Extended Balcony on Deck 9. Fantastic view, loved the location right below the Lido and pizza station. It also shielded us from some of the soot that lower aft balconies reported. You do hear the occasional chair being moved on the deck above, but it wasn’t too bad.
We tried all of the specialty restaurants ...
We were "snow. birds" returning to Seattle from S. California and chose cruising as an alternative to driving from Palm Springs to Seattle. The costs were comparable to driving and sightseeing for six days. But the plane is less expensive.
We had a perfect port call on Catalina Island and rented a golf cart there for touring.
We had two port days in San Francisco and toured Alcatraz - a ...
Stayed in a spa cabin, which was always kept clean. Complained about the lock not working, though, and it was never fixed. Disappointed there wasn't nightly turndown service. Spa services were excellent, and entire staff was very experienced and competent. Overall, the ship was lovely. Other than the burgers and burritos, the food quality was poor. There was a large selection in the buffet, ...
This was our first cruise on a Voyage class ship, though our 11th on a RCL ship. We enjoyed the cruise a lot, it felt so short just because we're used to 7-day cruises. It was weird because the ship was only 60-70% at capacity, so it felt very empty.
The environs:
The promenade was good. It was still pretty loud with the opening to the casino below, and the pub and other bars pretty open to ...
Another fantastic Princess cruise complete. We were on the Grand from LA to Vancouver in April. It was originally a 6 night cruise but 2 nights were canceled due to the ship going into dry dock after we disembarked in Vancouver. From arrival at LAX, meeting up with the Princess rep, a smooth transfer to the ship, very efficient Covid testing prior to check in and a seamless embarkation. Very ...
I was presently surprised at how easy and seamless the Princess Medallion was!
It was just as easy as Princess had demonstrated!! It’s so easy to find your travel companions or order your drinks anywhere on the ship! Very nice addition!
After 2-years of not cruising because of Covid 19, our first cruise out was on the Grand Princess April 19,2022 we had a mini suite. Our cruise was ...
Embarkation: From Long Beach. A NIGHTMARE. A two hour wait outside, in line to even check in. We were told this was because they needed to check each person's COVID paperwork and ask some questions. The normal streamline process was nowhere to be found. Lots of exhausted crazy people boarding that boat!
Vista Dining: Of course, the waiters are the best part. Friendly and funny. We had ...
For Spring Break, we didn’t want to commit our entire 10-day break to a vacation, so we opted for the 6-day, double dose of Cabo cruise on the Miracle from Long Beach. What a fabulous decision! One of my kids decided to join my husband and I, so we had three people in an extended balcony (8223). Here are my thoughts and experiences:
Transportation:
We had flights for the day of the cruise ...