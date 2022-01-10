Los Angeles to Europe River Cruise Reviews

Huge disappointment for firm Viking Fans

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Viking Sky

User Avatar
DJBKalimna
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Review of Viking Sky 2023/24 World Cruise. For 4 months per year my wife and I have been avid cruisers. Firstly 18 with Azamara, but since their sad decline we switched to Viking. Now with 8 completed, and enjoyed, it was sad to see how far Viking standards have fallen. We found this on our recent segmented 2 legs on this world cruise. This was after we were initially notified that we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Horrible experience

Review for a Hawaii Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
Love4sherry
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I am a doctor and don’t get away but rarely. I chose a Hawaii 15 day cruise. I chose Princess because of a good experience it has been in the past. Not this time. The ship is small and appears old compared to other princess ships. The dinner menu is horrible, and I am unimpressed with the menu selections nightly, every night I wait for better options. The choices are lousy. The food is cold. ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with disabled person

PACIFIC WESTCOAST 7NITE CRUISE

Review for a Pacific Coastal Cruise on Emerald Princess

User Avatar
Losangelesgurl
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I go solo, and expect just value for money. last cruise 2019. same ports loop LOS ANGELES 2023 I cruise 4x year carnivore up to 2018. I did 7 on princess. embark: san pedro CA is favorite port! parking organized. good. loading lots crew. disabled people ( lots of them) had scooters, handled nicely. PRO: clean ship , crew smiling, engineer ship ran perfect, heat/ac main ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Viking world cruise.

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Viking Star

User Avatar
Packerowners
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked our first ever world cruise in June 2019 to sail in January 2021. That cruise was canceled because of covid, but we took the 125% and rebooked for 2022. It had our dream itinerary, going from LA to Australia, New Zealand, etc. Many itinerary changes were made over the months to come, but the day before we were to embark, we learned that we would be sailing to South America and the Far ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Trip of a lifetime

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Viking Star

User Avatar
ebrooks5405
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We actually boarded the world cruise on December 24th in Fort Lauderdale. Cruise Critic did not allow us to pick that as our sailinh date. In regard to embarkation, I gave it a 3 star rating because the CDC got in the way of Viking's amazing COVID screening process. As a matter of fact, the CDC exposed us to a greater risk of COVID because they interfered with their own testing process. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

below expectations

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Viking Star

User Avatar
cptcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise started as a river cruise but it was canceled twice so we opted for an ocean cruise. We heard viking was a notch above the rest which turned out not to be true. The cruise started out of San Juan we paid to transfers to and from the airport and were expecting an agent to meet us at the airport, nobody was there and not we are outside the security zone of the airport had to walk around ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

world class service

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Viking Star

User Avatar
Foreign Man
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Viking took extreme care of us with their Covid protocols. The crew at Viking are exceptional across the board and treated us like family, top professionals all. The Viking Star always immaculate and luxurious, perfect size for a World Cruise......five star. Restaurants, cafes, room service are amazing, kudos to all chefs and galley staff and service. Excursion Team provided phenomenal ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Traveled with disabled person

