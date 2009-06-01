My spouse and I chose the Viking Cruises “Pacific Coast Explorer” itinerary as our first sailing after the pandemic eased. Our last cruise in 2019 had been a Viking cruise to Norway, and we had been more than impressed with the ship (the Star), and the staff, food, ports, and onboard entertainment, and amenities. So we did not hesitate to book another Viking vacation, and having Viking handle ...
Overall it was a good time, but I have to tell you, the food was a major disappointment. The food was presented very well, and looked good to the eye, but did not taste that great. Pancakes and waffles were cold and stale, and the other food was not seasoned very well. I am not sure they used butter in anything. The best food we had on the journey was on the shore excursions. The Ship was ...
My first cruise on Princess was a short repositioning cruise from LA to Vancouver. I found it a mixed experience.
The Ruby is beautiful, loaded with features and amenities. Some staff are very helpful while others border on indifferent.
While I was well aware that this was not a all-inclusive cruise I was very put off by the constant upsell. I signed up for a massage and at the end the ...
This is our first Princess cruise. I do believe it will be our last. Th food is just so terrible. We had the buffet when we first came on board. Yuck. We figured dinner in the dining room had to be better. Nope. I would say Denny's on an off night bad. Very bland, cold. The only flavorful thing on my plate was the little corn on the cob.
The plus's on this trip:
They upgraded us to a ...
We heard wonderful things about Princess Cruises. We were seeking a birthday celebration close to home and decided on Crown Princess before it dry docked. Big mistake. Embarkation was postponed. Room was slightly larger but mattress felt like sleep on a sleeping bag, hard and lumpy. Air conditioning on emerald deck was lacking as was refrigeration temp on our empty refrigerator. Dining was by far ...
My husband and I, being of more mature years, yet newlyweds of 1 1/2 years had never been on a cruise together and he had never been on one at all. We did not know what to expect and I was skeptical about small quarters and confined space. But the second we entered our stateroom those concerns quickly vanished! The room was quite spacious and very well-appointed with a huge mirror at the headboard ...
I am a yearly cruiser who has sailed on Princess, Carnival, RC, and Norwegian. I sailed on Freedom of the Seas last year. I sailed on a 7-day repositioning "winery" coastal cruise from Los Angeles (Long Beach) to Vancouver on the Sapphire Princess. Overall, the cruise had some wonderful ports and was very port intensive with only one sea day. The cruise was enjoyable and relaxing. However, if ...
Pre- Cruise: I was traveling with my DBF and DS (age 8). This was my DBF first cruise and my son and I's fourth cruise. Our previous cruises were on Celebrity Zenith, Golden Princess, and Carnival Miracle. We originally booked this cruise over a year ago and were expecting Mexico. However, when the Swine Flu came about and changed the itinerary, we decided since we never did this itinerary, we ...
I decided to take a risk and try a cruise to celebrate my 50th birthday even though my partner could not accompany me. The first thing I would add is that anyone considering this would benefit greatly from joining the roll call for their ship and getting to know a few folks on line before embarkation.Our roll call had over 100 members and we all agreed to meet up wearing mardi gras beads at the ...
DW and I were scheduled for the Mexican Itinerary that was canceled due to the swine flu outbreak. At first, we were wary about traveling to Canada for our first cruise and canceled our cruise. However, when the price dropped so dramatically that we were able to book a Spa Balcony Cabin (Spa Level) for the same price as an ocean view (which was still about 50% less than our ...