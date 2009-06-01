Review for Ruby Princess to Canada & New England

This is our first Princess cruise. I do believe it will be our last. Th food is just so terrible. We had the buffet when we first came on board. Yuck. We figured dinner in the dining room had to be better. Nope. I would say Denny's on an off night bad. Very bland, cold. The only flavorful thing on my plate was the little corn on the cob. The plus's on this trip: They upgraded us to a ...