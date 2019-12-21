Review for a Transpacific Cruise on Sirena

Have cruised several times with Oceania before and they were all fine in the past.Not this time. We have a PH Suite which was fine with the exception of the postage size bathroom. The Spa was not serviced and kept clean and the Steam room and Jacuzzi were both warm but to HOT. No Sauna. My wife purchased the Premium Drink Package and more often than not could not get American Chardonnay ...