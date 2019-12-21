This cruise was tied to our dream trip to see the Rose Bowl Parade in person. We got a great price for the Haven suite. The food was outstanding (we do not partake of the general buffet) and the speciality restaurants were fantastic. My only food complaint (and I made this known to NCL) was that the dinner menu in The Haven never changed. That is why we chose a speciality restaurant 3 times ...
Let me begin by stating that this was our 10th cruise with Oceania. My comments are our opinion and based on personal experience on the December 21, 2019 Sunny Holidays Cruise on Oceania Sirena. Oceania is not what it used to be. We observed and experienced a large discrepancy in the food from previous sailings. Chilean Sea Bass, Caviar, Almond Croissants and high levels of meat were a given ...
Have cruised several times with Oceania before and they were all fine in the past.Not this time.
We have a PH Suite which was fine with the exception of the postage size bathroom.
The Spa was not serviced and kept clean and the Steam room and Jacuzzi were both warm but to HOT. No Sauna.
My wife purchased the Premium Drink Package and more often than not could not get American Chardonnay ...