Review for Star Princess to Alaska

Going to Alaska was on my Bucket list. Also going from L.A., no airports to mess with. Ship is older, but well maintained. Food in the Horizon court was average to to above average. The main dining room food was for the most part was very good, but our waiters were the Best. Joel Delfin was our Waiter and will be in the Crown Grill from now on. Ask for him, you won't be disappointed. Jr. Waiter ...