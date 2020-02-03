This story is not life or death…just interesting.
My wife and I recently returned from the British Isles Explorer. It was great and I'd give the cruise itself 5 stars, but there were 2 issues with billing. On the night before disembarkation, we got our final invoice which clearly stated we had a net credit of $209 due to the cancellation of a tour. None of the 4 Viking Customer Service ...
It was a "Bucket List" item....wanted to see the British Isles and this specific cruise with Viking Ocean Cruises met our want list. Lots of stops in England, Wales, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Norway.
The good: No one under 18 years old allowed on Viking Cruises. Very quiet ship, no loud people or parties. Great staff and service. The staff learned our meal and drink ...
It's been a lifelong dream to visit the British Isles. Viking did not disappoint in any way. The ship was spotless. The food was terrific. There was a wide variety of food choices. This was good for my husband as he is a picky eater. We particularly loved the ice cream. Always 6 choices. The crew was helpful and friendly. The two who cared for our room called us by name every time they ...
This was my first Viking Cruise and this trip was selected for the higher level of ACTIVE excursions vs many other cruises. I had wanted to see the Northern Lights and that was the other reason that we chose this cruise, dates and itinerary. I was so impressed with the daily testing during COVID and the amount of extra cleaning measures that they took to keep us safe. The ship was absolutely ...
I chose this cruise for the itinerary, but it has been a total disappointment to this point. Before we left, stop in Stavanger replaced with Shetland Islands…bad weather in Shetlands changed the new plan so the port of call was skipped. Stopped a day later in Trondheim where the included tour was 1.5 hr 2 stop panoramic bus tour of not much. Next stop - Bodo - also cancelled due to weather…it ...
Our first Viking experience. The ship was beautiful and in great shape, as a one-year old ship should be. The staff was phenomenal, helpful and cheerful. The entertainers were wonderful and very accessible. We interacted with the cruise director more than we had with all previous directors combined. Even the Captain was friendly and accessible. Food was excellent with only a few ...
Having experienced their river cruise previously, wanted to try the ocean version with Viking. I was not disappointed by the experience. I found the company extremely professional in their approach to just about everything. The organisation/logistics efficiently well managed. Catering on board....great choice of restaurants/food and beverages and wonderful crew service at all times. The cabin ...
The adventure of a cold vacation in beautiful Norway, with the chance of seeing the Northern Lights was a draw. Great time on a beautiful ship, full of cozy places to read, visit and explore.The Spa was fun and so nice to be able to use it as often as we wanted. Massage staff very good and helpful.
Embarkation and disembarkation were the smoothest and least amount of hassle of any cruise ...
The Northern Lights were on our bucket list so we were excited to do this cruise. The winds were too strong to make it into Bodo so we cruised onward. Viking was unaware of the Sami Festival culminating the weekend we were in Tromso. I asked the General Manager, Tom, why we could not get to Tromso, the next port, earlier so we could participate and enjoy the Sami Festival. He was not aware of the ...
This was our first booking with Viking Ocean Cruises, and really this was due to the fact that they were the only cruise company in Norway during February.
Having sailed with many 5/6 star operators including Regent, Oceania, Cunard (QG;s) we didn't have any raised expectations of what Viking would be like so as not to be disappointed - which we have been on our last Oceania cruises
In a nut ...