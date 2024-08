Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Silver Spirit

The itinerary was the key. Start in London, finish in New York: Perfect! I will say however, the North Atlantic is not for everyone. Cool temperatures and a sea that has a mind of it's own. But, knowing that in advance is helpful so, be prepared. We loved the cruise just the way it was. The itinerary was excellent, considering the geography and that this was essentially a re-positioning ...