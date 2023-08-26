Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Ambience

If you like to eat great food in a safe and secure ship, this is not the cruise for you! We booked a suite on this cruise looking forward to getting dressed up for a lovely dinner each night. However the food was very very poor quality, the menus were awful, meat and fresh vegetables were in short supply. It all sort of reminded me of school lunches in the late 50’s early 60’s but actually not ...