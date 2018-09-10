We saw Ambassador's Grand Canada and Greenland cruise about a year ago and thought what a wonderful itinerary. So we booked it not knowing anything about this 'new' cruise line. As a way of checking the Company out we booked a week long Norway cruise in April to see if it was for us. This was it's second maiden voyage cruise. We were totally dismayed at the state of the ship. They shouldn't ...
The disembakring experience in NYC ruined the cruise. There was no representative from Silversea to assist passnegers attempting to find the bus to LaGuardia airport. No one on the ground knew which bus was destined to this airport. We literally wandered around trying the street to find our bus - again NO ONE from Silversea was there to assist this operation. Bus driver admitted he was not ...
The itinerary was the key. Start in London, finish in New York: Perfect!
I will say however, the North Atlantic is not for everyone. Cool temperatures and a sea that has a mind of it's own. But, knowing that in advance is helpful so, be prepared. We loved the cruise just the way it was.
The itinerary was excellent, considering the geography and that this was essentially a re-positioning ...
Enjoyed the whole Silversea experience. But they MUST attend to the internet issue. Cabin was excellent so was service. Menu not changed very often which was disappointing. Ship had unexplained juddering at speeds above about 15 knots. No relationship with sea conditions. Maybe caused by the recent lengthening. Was a bit unpleasant at times. Crew were almost all very obliging and cheerful. I ...
We were nervous about first cruise on Silversea cruise because, although many positive reviews, there were many negative comments.
One was the food. We loved the menu in Atlantide which changed frequently; Indochine excellent; La Terrazza was good but not as excellent as main restaurants.
Another was wine. Their selection of included wines was excellent and if you prefered one they would go ...
Expensive cruise (cost me 10k with flight) staff never bothered (only waiters giving out drinks all the time)
Partially disabled and ordered wheelchair to board the ship. When I arrived was told none available they had ran out but only a couple of yards to walk or wait 1/2 hour. I walked, Almost 100 yards. Struggled. Passengers asked if I needed help. Staff didn't bother.
Lots of restaurants ...
the only luxury cruise with a reasonable single supplement.
really luxurious even with multiple on-shore glitches (bad delivery to airport, delayed pickup from airport, inexplicable delays in guests admissions).
In over 5o cruises this was the best food ever. The alternative, no fee restaraunts rival any anywhere for flavor, and presentation and Seishin was well worth the extra ...
Silversea cruises always exceeds expectations and this North Atlantic crossing was no exception. While we had done southern crossings of the Atlantic in the past, this was a new adventure - London to New York with intermediate stops in Ireland, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Boston, and Newport. Due to storms in the Atlantic, the captain opted to take us further north, which resulted in smooth ...