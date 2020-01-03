  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Southampton to World Cruise Reviews

3.6
60 reviews

Sirena cruise to Spain, Portugal and Bordeaux

Review for Sirena to World Cruise

User Avatar
Lingo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because my husband is of Spanish heritage. Disappointed with shore excursions with a number of them cancelled for OE tours. Tours were repetitive in Spain. One terrific tour in Portugal on 4x4 jeep. Best tour of trip. Did not go to two ports due to choppy seas. Cancelled tour to St Malo for Mt St Michelle which was highlight of cruise. Wine tasting tour was terrible at a Chateau. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

First leg over Atlantic

Review for Queen Victoria to World Cruise

User Avatar
Robert Wastell
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The service in the Britannia restaurant was as great as always. But the weather across the Atlantic was dreadful. We were late into Bermuda and Port Canaveral. The Churchill cigar lounge was full of cigarette smokers and resembled the Dog and Duck pub rather than an intimate cigar lounge as it is advertised. Day activities were poor and because of the weather the decks were often closed. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony, obstructed view

Less than average

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Boges
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was my 70 th Birthday so we flew to Southampton to board QM2. We are diamond members. Apart from our room leaking from a broken toilet next door for a week ( again) being moved to a room that had unstable floors for a night ( as it wasn’t fit for anyone to live in) terrible waiters who reached across the table and your meal to pick up your wine and smell it The list goes on. I am on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

The Dream of A Lifetime Turned into a Disappointment of a Lifetime

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
jenni88
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

What a disappointment. Destinations were changed at least three times and itineraries cancelled at the last minute due to the coronavirus. Independent travelers were treated like second class citizens and given NO ASSISTANCE whatsoever from the QM2's staff. Passengers were forced to pay thousands of dollars to change flights countless times. The ship offered NO help to those passengers who did ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

Third time on Victoria and still good

Review for Queen Victoria to World Cruise

User Avatar
jjessie
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Victoria again as it was going to Rio de Janeiro including a long trip along the Amazon. We started from Southampton and flew back from Rio. The ship carried on finally returning to Southampton. On board all food in the Britannia, Lido and Verandah restaurants was excellent. Staff service in all areas was also excellent. The ship's condition was very good overall and for those yet to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Safe with Cunard

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
CorkSerene
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Excellent service and food, and world class shows. Entertained by Pam Ayres and educated by Lord Dannatt, or should that be the other way round? Special thanks to crew and staff, Roger, Chandra, Jane, Alex, Sid and many others. A great ocean liner - one of us gets sea sick on smaller ships but no problems on QM2. Enjoyed different venues each morning for coffee. Never actually went to the famous ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

WORLD CRUISE QM2 2020

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

User Avatar
Veronique Paul
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We choosed this World cruise on Cunard for the itinerary and the ship It was a very special cruise because of the Corona virus. Everyone was disappointed by the cancellation of the ports. But we understood , it was more safe to not stop in Asia. It was the end of January and we can only thanks Cunard, to have taken this terrible decision so quick, we were one of the first ship to change ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

World cruise with a difference brilliant

Review for Arcadia to World Cruise

User Avatar
Stcavill
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise set off prior to virus and went well until half way round when virus caught up with us it then became a mystery tour which p & o dealt with in a brilliant way. The boat was a bit old and other were buckets around catching drips, but it didn't interfer with anything. Restaurant was excellent good service and food. The self service restaurant was ok breakfast was really good, so was ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom with Shower

Best Holiday Ever

Review for Arcadia to World Cruise

User Avatar
Clipper Chick
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Arcadia is my favourite ship. I have sailed on Cunard QM2 but on that 7 days was too many. Arcadia may not be perfect the buckets are still about but she has a soul and the friendliest most helpful crew at sea. Embarkation was a bit slow as there were visas to check and a new online check in system was being trialled. It is the only time my luggage has beat me to the cabin!!! Our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Splendid

Review for Marina to World Cruise

User Avatar
WESTEAST
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This is our 6th cruise with Oceania and 2nd time on the Marina and loved every moment. Embarkation in Southampton was efficient and we were quickly onboard. Our Concierge room was immaculate and as in past cruises the cabin staff were excellent and always greeted us by name. There has been discussion on some boards about the decline in Oceania food however, our personal experience was that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Level

