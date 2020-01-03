Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to World Cruise

We choosed this World cruise on Cunard for the itinerary and the ship It was a very special cruise because of the Corona virus. Everyone was disappointed by the cancellation of the ports. But we understood , it was more safe to not stop in Asia. It was the end of January and we can only thanks Cunard, to have taken this terrible decision so quick, we were one of the first ship to change ...