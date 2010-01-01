  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Southampton to the USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
9 reviews

Filters

1-9 of 9 Southampton to the USA Cruise Reviews

Covid over and over

Review for Queen Elizabeth to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Pyer
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Special birthday cruise with Cunard in the middle of May 2022 was the reason for this cruise plus it seemed good value as it was a re positioning journey finally ending in Alaska.We had a good ball cabin kept immaculate by our excellent steward and took dinner at 8.30 (a bit late for us).All meals were excellent as per usual.Vegetables are never cooked enough though making them too inedible for ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Arcadia

Review for Arcadia to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Leider
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

There are not many ships that cross the Atlantic twice. P&O and Cunard are regularly on this trip. Phoenix also offers this route but there you are 44 nigths on the ship. We also had to book with one of these companies. We booked the trip from England to USA and Canada from 9th of September 2016 to the 5th of October 2016. Arcadia allowes smoking only on the outer deks. If these deks are colsed ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Disappointed

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Maxmormil
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because we were celebrating both my husband and I 65th birthdays. Wanted something special. This was not what we expected. The weather is obviously nothing that can be controlled but it was bad enough that out of 7 days we could only use the deck twice. Force 8 gales and it was not pleasant. The average age appeared to be older generation, lots of disabled people, more like a ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

Traveled with disabled person

QM2 Return Trip Southampton/New York/Southampton; Observations

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
Clarence Sponge
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from above trip and a few observations on the Entertainment Cunard Insights Programme - thought that Robert Gates and Chase Untermeyer on the outward leg were excellent but unfortunately the other speakers were bland and uninteresting. on the return journey Lord and Lady Howard were both interesting and sincere. however, again the other speakers left something to be desired, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Traveled with children

The Best Vacation Ever

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
FC80521
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

After spending a couple of weeks in Britain with my family, we ended our travels with a Transatlantic crossing. I had previously been on one of the maiden voyages of the Carnival Magic, which had almost convinced me never to take another cruise vacation. Fortunately, the Queen Mary 2 could not have been a more different experience. The Queen Mary 2 is a beautiful ship whose engineering more ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2015

Cabin Type: Balcony, obstructed view

Unfortunate trend reversed

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
jsr0711
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I wrote a review a while back titled "Declining standards in a single year," complaining that the food in the Britannia was not what it had been. This was our third crossing in 2013, and I'm happy to say that the food is back to what we expected -- i.e., very good, indeed remarkable under the circumstances. The service is now, if anything, even better. And my fears about the simplified dress code ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2013

Cabin Type: Balcony, sheltered

Fabulous Crossing

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
tsarena
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have recently returned from our first crossing on the in August, 2013 from Southampton to New York. What a wonderful experience! We are veteran cruisers and travelers who have been many places on ships from Iceland to Antarctica but had never done a crossing before. We chose the Princess Grille category and we very happy with the selection. It was well worth the money. The cabin was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2013

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

Breakaway transatlantic

Review for Norwegian Breakaway to U.S.A.

User Avatar
sweet1sail
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I cruised the transatlantic inaugural cruise and felt the whole experience was average. The ship is beautiful and decorated very well but fell short on the space for many of the activities. We are older and like quiet places to read and watch the ocean go by, and this ship lacked those type of places. There is no quiet places on the decks outside to just lay back and relax and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2013

Queen Mary 2 World Cruise Jan 11 - April 12, 2010

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to U.S.A.

User Avatar
On the road
First Time Cruiser

My wife and I took the Cunard Queen Mary 2 World Voyage 2010 - Our trip started in Southampton January 11th and we left the Queen 91 days and 33 ports later in Ft. Lauderdale. The size of the Queen affords the passengers the luxury of large public rooms and lots of space to lounge around. The airiness and many large windows gives the light and view a chance to be admired by all passengers from ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2010

Cabin Type: Standard Inside

