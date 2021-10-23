  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Southampton to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
920 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 920 Southampton to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Enjoyable family experience

Review for MSC Orchestra to Transatlantic

User Avatar
FrancoisB
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Wedding celebration. Overall we had a very enjoyable trip. The embarkation was tedious due to Covid. The breakfast and lunch were fairly good. The overall impression was that the food was not of such good quality. The coffee and juice were extremely poor quality. Obviously trying to force you into buying coffee from the different bars which were good quality. The service at dinner was lacking. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Covid nightmare!

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CovidNo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is my first cruise on QM2 after having lost my dear brother and sister in law within 5 days last year. Started off very well, poor tour in St Thomas but we did get a partial credit. Kings Court Is always very busy struggle to avoid other people when carrying food though the waiters do sometimes assist me if they see me struggling. Our steward was fantastic until he disappeared but was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

un unexpected car hire

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
AX12CPU
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We looked forward to this cruise as it marked my retirement and my wife’s birthday, we had had to save for this one and had handed over our hard earned cash with pleasure we loved being cosseted by Cunard’s attentive staff. This would be the 12th or so cruise and our second 28 night cruise with them. So we knew what to expect. Lovely. We joined the QM2 as scheduled following a Covid test each. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2022

Princess Grill on the 2021 Christmas Cruise

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Chowchowgirl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

What made the trip so special was the friendliness of the crew and the absolute beauty of the interior. The entire ship is done in Art Deco. It is as if you are in a time capsule of the 1920's. There are gold, embossed doors on the elevators. There are beautiful panels on the walls and polished wood everywhere.A three story tapestry commemorating the ship in the Britannia Dining room and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

We Love This Ocean Liner

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Transatlantic

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

In this review I want to distinguish between the ship, which we dearly love, and Cunard's service, for which I have only limited love. After about a dozen trips on Cunard (we are Diamond status), and after over 18 months of cancelled and altered holidays, we were eager to return to the QM2. This is a special ship, the last true ocean liner, which is built to comfortably navigate the high seas. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Princess Suite

A cruise like no other and not likely to be repeated.

Review for Sky Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
dkviking
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

My shipmate and I booked this cruise after the MSC Seashore TA cruise was suddenly cancelled. In the end this was a godsend as the Sky Princess turned out to be absolutely the best possible voyage. Boarding the ship was a breeze in Southampton - took half an hour to drop baggage, get Covid tested, and pick up Medallion. The ship is gorgeous! Very tasteful and no water slides, carousels ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Our worst transatlantic ever (and we have done 17)

Review for Regal Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
IslandWeasel
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this sailing (our first Princess cruise) solely because it provided us with a flight-free way to get from the UK to Bermuda, where we had arranged to disembark). Less than 24 hours before sailing we were notified that Bermuda had been dropped from the itinerary and replaced by a second day in Cherbourg - whoop-di-doo! Princess blamed the Bermuda Government, but we know that nothing ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

Princess Regal Atlantic crossing 11/2021

Review for Regal Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Alphawaves
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Extremely knowledgeable and attentive crew members!! The cabin, restaurant, bar and service crews were well trained and enthusiastic. Extremely clean ship in every area. Where ever we went someone was scrubbing something. There was minimal to no internet service on this crossing. Overall terrible IT coverage, although again, the crew servicing the internet area gave it their ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

Smooth sailing

Review for Regal Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Cruiselady54
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Finally back to cruising I was interested in seeing what changes would be made for covid. First of all everyone onboard was double vaccinated therefore there were no children. We felt completely safe with all the protocols in place. We were surprised with an upgrade to minisuite. Self laundry was also free including detergent. The ship was at 1/3 capacity. No problem getting into diningroom at ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Sailing on the Regal is a wonderful experience.

Review for Regal Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
mcdole
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The ship is large enough and yet you still get a personalized experience. Love sailing with Princess - my slogan for them is "Let Princess Do it" . From picking me up at airports - to booking a pre-sail hotel - taking me to the ship - taking my luggage - they do it all. Their shore excursions are good - had a wonderful Whale Watch on Tenerife! The boat had chaise lounges so we would relax as ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

