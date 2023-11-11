We have just returned from Cruise N336 which was the 2023 Christmas Cruise to the Canary Islands
with P&O Cruises aboard the MV Ventura where we had a Suite, one of the best rooms on the ship.
Unless things change however, has been our last cruise with P&O.
Prices are increasing at a rapid rate yet there are constantly cutting services, they are no longer value
for money or premium. ...
Had cruised on Ventura pre covid and 10 plus other cruises, reasonable standard not wow but ok . Now its standards have fallen so far, cost cutting to the bones ferry companies provide better. Cabin cleaned bed made if requested with card in lock once a day no turn down.,Bathroom no apparent cleaning as nothing ever moved mould in tiles grout coming out..Lack of vegetables on board asked for ...
This is our 4th time on Iona and once again a good experience. We had not done a Christmas cruise before and we were a little unsure but there was nothing to worry about. The organisation for Christmas dinner was perfect as was the meal itself. Just as the meal selections in the various restaurants throughout the trip were. We do not tend to go to Horizons very often but there seemed to be plenty ...
I couldn't afford a Christmas cruise so opted for this one. Really wish I hadn't as so many things in the room went wrong all cruise and on the last night KPOP/Bollywood music blaring out on deck one which could be heard from the lifts by the atrium.
Cruise Director thought it was fine to have this music disturbing everyone because it was motivational! What a load of claptrap. He then lied ...
We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
I chose to go on this cruise for many reasons.
Having sailed on Ventura several times the level of standards have dropped significantly. Entertainment wasn't too good with the exception of the Four Harps, Ben Kearsley and Morecambe and Wise tribute. The comedians were mediocre. The headliners same old with the exception of The Christmas show.
So many things have been taken away from ...
Having cruised many times ith P&O we were appalled at the fall in standards. The quality, eating habits, behaviour and particularly the dress of many passengers was dreadful. On ' strictly' formal nights, passengers were allowed into the Cinnamon Restaurant iny any old attire, One man, jacketless was allowed in in just a shirt and trousers. It was even worse in the Waterside self service ...
For our first cruise post covid we chose to return to our favourite ship, Balmoral, to celebrate our joint 80th birthdays. To say we were disappointed would be an understatement! The cabin was tired and the bathroom was really dated with a chipped sink and ancient shower controls. We found the air conditioning in the Ballindalloch to be so fiercely cold that we had to wear our going ashore clothes ...
We have just disembarked from our first P and O cruise on the Iona. Our trip visited Madeira, Canary Islands, Lisbon and Mainland Spain.
We loved sailing out of Southampton and the process of embarkation and disembarkation was seamless. We could not fault it. It is the way forward for future holidays. We have only cruised previously with NCL and found ourselves comparing. Each has their ...