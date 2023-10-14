Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

We have done 24 cruises on different lines over the years. We chose this as there were a lot of sea days and we thought there would be lots to do. Wrong. If don't you like line dancing and being given presentation on thing they are trying to sell you then you are left with little else. The ship is simply too big and the outside spaces and pools too small. There is a queueing system for ...