I’m taking the time to leave a positive review of this ship for those who are doing their research as I was. 5 days before my Fiancé and I set sail for a week on the Euribia I stupidly started looking at reviews and of course, people only take the time to leave negative ones and not positive. I was thoroughly panicked.
However - We loved the ship, the crew were great, the balcony room and it’s ...
This is my 5th cruise, having travelled mainly with RC and P&O before this. Overall it was a good experience for being first time with MSC in Yacht Club.
Cabin was excellent- good size, clean, tidy, comes with a complementary choice of alcohol (ranging from hard liquor/champagne/wine) to take home with. Mini bar refilled daily, drinks are included, but note that snacks are included for the ...
The ship is basic having sailed on others it was a poor relation. We had the drinks package which is worth buying just a shame the bar staff are so slow to serve you.
We kept asking for a bowl of crisps but they are so reluctant to give you any I don’t know why, we asked every night but only managed two bowls after asking several times, most of the time they just ignored us.
The restaurant ...
19th cruise with Cunard and very impressed.
Le Harve & Rotterdam
From embarkation onwards was great.
Dining in QG with Deepak and MJ as our waiters.They were friendly and professional.
Ordered off menu a few times (seafood cocktail; various lobster dishes; rum baba and baked Alaska) and no issues at all.
Butler was lovely and you could set you watch with her canapé delivery ...
I’ve cruised all cruise lines and MSC has to be the worst, Currently on MSC EURIBIA, My first and last time on MSC. small cabins, not enough staff onboard. Waited 40 mins to order a drink. Cabins not being cleaned, the noise in staterooms are loud, rude unfriendly bar staff. One good thing, it’s made me really appreciate Royal Caribbean. MSC have no idea how to run a cruise, they called this a ...
We loved our cruise in the Yacht Club and, I agree with a previous reviewer, that we may have had a better experience than others without this. Our restaurant was fabulous with amazing staff, especially waiter Onel and a helpful sommelier, Ljubica. We could eat whenever we chose so that was a perk.
We loved the port stops and enjoyed the MSC Christmas market excursion we took and the one to ...
The ship is beautiful and we had a Bella balcony cabin which was very spacious and a lovely shower HOWEVER - the adult facilities are not enough for the amount of passengers. We were not full at 4,900 and it takes 6,300 but after a show or at dinner time it was heaving along the shop area. The theartre is underused during the day - it is small compared to other ships of smaller passengers. Only ...
This was my 6th cruise and my first with MSC. I will try to keep it short.
The ship is stunning. I will however add that for a ship that is a couple of months old, lifts not working and automatic doors failing is strange. Anyway, for a walk around, it is beautiful. Our cruise was at 4800 passengers and capacity is 6000. If the ship had been full then I would have gotten off at the first stop ...
23 years ago my husband helped to build Aurora in Papenburg, Germany. He talked sometimes of maybe having a short cruise on her for nostalgic reasons. We took the plunge this year when she was sailing to Amsterdam on a mini cruise on his birthday. We booked a suite certainly not cheap for 4 nights but we were excited at the prospect of experiencing her from a totally different point of view.
As ...
This was our sixth cruise on Aurora since first sailing on her in 2002 and hopefully it certainly won't be our last.
This short cruise was booked in an effort to appease/satisfy the older element of our family, as only a month earlier we had taken a Marella fly cruise with the younger generation. Originally booked to accommodate mother in law who has mobility issues and is unable to fly, for ...