We choose Ventura for the ports of call. Alas, three were cancelled but the ports we did call at were in the main okay during our 35 night sailing. Never again on Ventura, the food was of poor quality, the service, hit and miss, the entertainment average, I don't think anyone would watch the acts if they appeared at venues other than on a cruise. The cabins, managed to a Travel Lodge standard, ...
It was when Lorena, Sous Chef in the Horizon self-service restaurant, asked me on the first morning what sort of bread I preferred for my breakfast toast that I had an inkling that Aurora was going to deliver something special. The 65-night Grand Tour to the USA and Caribbean certainly did that, starting each day with seeded bread for my toast, baked by Lorena and cheerfully delivered to my table ...
Ventura, S/hampton - S/hampton, 2nd March - 5th. April 2023, 35nts.
This is officially the worst cruise I've ever been on. The embarkation process was complete chaos, and lasted most of the day. Despite P&O demanding that passengers self administer a Covid test & photograph results with date/time etc, this evidence was not requested or scrutinised at check-in.
There were numerous incidences ...
The food was raw
Our cabin got flooded out we paid a extra £2500 for that room so they moved us to a different room what had a big overhang above it so no sun and they wouldn’t even reimburse the £2500 I paid to pick the room we paid £12500 for the cruise
Very few staff could speak English
No trays or cups in the buffet
Boat smells full of rust
Cabin was discussing smelt of ...
The cruise didn’t get off to the best of starts. Ventura had returned late from its re-fit in Hamburg which may explain why around 500 of us were kept outside in the cold for 90 minutes before being allowed inside the terminal to check in. I say ‘may’ because nobody at P&O thought to give a reason, let alone an apology. Or perhaps it was due to the fact that hundreds of new crew members also ...
Special birthday cruise with Cunard in the middle of May 2022 was the reason for this cruise plus it seemed good value as it was a re positioning journey finally ending in Alaska.We had a good ball cabin kept immaculate by our excellent steward and took dinner at 8.30 (a bit late for us).All meals were excellent as per usual.Vegetables are never cooked enough though making them too inedible for ...
We returned home yesterday from QE voyage Southampton to San Francisco and had a wonderful time aboard.
On arriving in Southampton at 12.15 as requested we were surprised by the number of passengers waiting for Covid testing. Obvious the stated time was not adhered to. However we were onboard and having lunch in the restaurant by 1.45pm.
We were in Grills and had a lovely suite, plenty of ...
Recently my wife and I took a 28-day cruise from Southampton to San Francisco. Covid-19 dogged the entire 9,615 nautical miles of the voyage.
Our troubles began even before we boarded Queen Elizabeth. Cunard demanded a certified negative antigen test dated no more than 24 hours before boarding. That meant finding a provider open on a Sunday – which we did eventually at a cost of £70. Not once ...
We chose this cruise because although we had sailed QM2 several times Transatlantic, we had never been on the QE. The dates fit our schedule—sail the QM2 over to Southampton, a week in England and sail the QE back Southampton to Fort Lauderdale. Our leg was the beginning of the QE’s longer leg, she will be sailing over a month, all the way to Alaska. My observations:
Embarkation in Southampton ...
We decided to go ahead with this cruise even though major alterations to the itinerary included the cancellation of all the American ports of call and also at the very last minute the cancellation of a call in Belize. P and O did compensate us with generous on board spend which certainly helped .Only 971 passengers boarded after the cancellations and there was plenty of space,sun beds,places to ...