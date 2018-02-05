Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

We were cancelled off the Oriana and decided to go on this one, unfortunately, probably the worst cruise I have ever been on, and we have cruised a lot, the Cabin was a Superior De-Luxe Balcony, the carpets were dirty, the settee was was awful, it was so old you sat on it and slid off, it needed replacing, the TVs were so old, and were secured on a shelf so that I IF you sat on the settee you ...