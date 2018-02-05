Southampton to Jamaica Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
2.7
Poor
16 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 16 Southampton to Jamaica Cruise Reviews

Forget those winter blues!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Aurora

User Avatar
David George, Chester
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

It was when Lorena, Sous Chef in the Horizon self-service restaurant, asked me on the first morning what sort of bread I preferred for my breakfast toast that I had an inkling that Aurora was going to deliver something special. The 65-night Grand Tour to the USA and Caribbean certainly did that, starting each day with seeded bread for my toast, baked by Lorena and cheerfully delivered to my table ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Unmatched weather and full of interest

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Aurora

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Like most of the passenger's aboard, we were doing this cruise to get away form the winter weather. This turned out to be a very lucky choice! From beginning to end we had wall to wall sunshine and calm seas with only a couple of bumpy days leaving and returning to UK home waters. We did have a bit of rain in Tobago and Antigua but it was brief and of the 'liquid sunshine' variety. We've never ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom with Bath/Shower

Cabin D205 deluxe balcony cabin appauling and not as described and expected

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Aurora

User Avatar
LorraineandArthur
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Had an excellent long haul cruise in 2013 on P&O's Adonia so was happy to trust them with another long haul cruise. The Aurora is a beautiful ship, lovely and clean, happy friendly crew, great onboard entertainent and excellent food. If you get the right cabin I would highly recomend it but our deluxe balcony cabin was disgusting. The balcony wasn't fit for purpose or as described to me by ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Amazon Adventure

Review for a South America Cruise on Aurora

User Avatar
Cariad49
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The opportunity to travel up the Amazon, Central America and Caribbean. The whole cruise was excellent in every way. The many ports of call, experiencing so many places, the excursions well organised. The crew were excellent, a happy ship and you felt it. Nothing was too much trouble. The waiters couldn’t oblige you more. Entertainment on the whole good including the Headliners shows. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Shower

Very disappointing cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Leoruby49
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Original cruise cancelled by p and o ,this was a similar venue .Vastly overcrowded ,poor food quality ,not even enough sun beds available the company should be ashamed and offer compensation to everyone .A lot of damage to their reputation has occurred .We are looking at other companies for future travels. Lack of cleanliness too resulting in cleaning the bathroom / toilet myself ,toiletries ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Tired boat and Carnival taking loyal P&O clients for advantage.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
donny-cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for my wife's 60th having used P&O before on a number of occasions, sadly things are not what they used to be. The dining experience is now average in terms of product and service, green beans with everything, if they could serve them as a dessert I think they would! Waiters have had cutbacks and are overworked resulting in a poorer service which is not their fault. The dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Twin with Balcony and Shower

Traveled with disabled person

Cabin D405 35 night cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Videoman25
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We were cancelled off the Oriana and decided to go on this one, unfortunately, probably the worst cruise I have ever been on, and we have cruised a lot, the Cabin was a Superior De-Luxe Balcony, the carpets were dirty, the settee was was awful, it was so old you sat on it and slid off, it needed replacing, the TVs were so old, and were secured on a shelf so that I IF you sat on the settee you ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony and Bath/Shower

We loved Ventura, for all the negative comments you will read it is a great ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Alis115
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Because we wanted to try cruising, we usually have seven weeks in Key Largo, we decided we needed a change. Because we wanted some sun a Caribbean cruise seemed a good option. Also the ship left and returned to Southampton. The cabin, food and entertainment suited us fine. I attended art classes every sea day, they were brilliant. As we were first time cruisers I was scared of missing ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Twin with Balcony and Shower

Missed the bad weather at home

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Teds pal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

There were several negative reviews of Ventura and P&0 in general before we stepped onboard. We booked end of the summer 2017,we wanted a winter cruise visiting some places we had not been before. Picked our cabin, balcony on A deck, received good onboard spend and free coach to and from Southampton. Because of the hurricane a couple of Caribbean islands were changed, but that could not be helped. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Outside Twin with Balcony and Shower

Nine Consecutive Sea Days

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Ventura

User Avatar
Suitie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

A cruise chosen because of the itinerary (including New Orleans, Tortola and Amber Cove) but which was a little disappointing when Tortola and Amber Cove were changed to Antigua and Ocho Rios after Hurricane Irma. The ship itself was OK if not a little tired, it has gone in for a refit now. Have never heard so much moaning among fellow passengers about nearly everything. Food in main restaurants ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2018

Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Southampton to Jamaica
Southampton to Jamaica Ventura Cruise Reviews
Southampton to Jamaica Ventura Cruise Reviews
Southampton to Jamaica Aurora Cruise Reviews
Southampton to Jamaica Balmoral Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.