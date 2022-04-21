We chose this 7-night cruise because we had always wanted to see the Norwegian Fjords.
Embarkation at Southampton was fairly quick - after our vaccination certificates and health questionnaire had been closely checked. Passengers were not obliged to wear masks, except in the theatre, and only a few did, but every crew member was permanently masked, and sanitisation dispensers were all over the ...
We chose this cruise because although we had sailed QM2 several times Transatlantic, we had never been on the QE. The dates fit our schedule—sail the QM2 over to Southampton, a week in England and sail the QE back Southampton to Fort Lauderdale. Our leg was the beginning of the QE’s longer leg, she will be sailing over a month, all the way to Alaska. My observations:
Embarkation in Southampton ...
We chose this ship because of the itinerary. It was our first time on a Princess Cruise. The ship interior was very nice and in great shape. The outside looked pretty bad. Lots of rust and dents. The boarding was chaotic. Very disorganized. But once onboard it was just OK. The food really needs to be improved. We ate at the two specialty dining rooms and never felt the need to go back. The ...
2 hour wait to board ship at Southampton. As soon as onboard informed our cabin had to be deep cleaned and not ready. Medallion app hopeless as was Medallion, otherwise known as my electronic tag and reduces you to a non person. 2 tenders broke down within 6 days and Princess need to be reminded these are Lifeboats as well as water taxis and as such should be cleaned regularly and certainly better ...
After a gap of 2 years it was good to be back cruising on the Emerald Princess again. We did not encounter any Covid problems ourselves but believe there had been some on deck 12 that delayed our embarkation by nearly 2 hours. Having to wear a mask was a nuisance but necessary. The crew all seemed happy to be back and service was good.
The inevitable cut-backs were noticeable and too numerous ...
I chose this because I cruised princess many times before but may have been my last. from the very beginning we were not told the truth about all the people quarantined with covid 19 we could not get answers to our questions. the crew seemed confused about what was happening. the lines to get tested were extremely long and the results were not made easily available the internet did not work moat ...
This was our first cruise ever. We planned it for over a year. Our first impression was a 5+ hour wait to emabark and have a room. Our room was not clean and ready when we arrived. It was also on the quarantine deck so we had to be rearranged.
The boat looked outdated (but nothing to compare it to, until other seasoned cruisers affirmed this)
The ports and excursions were horribly planned ...
This seemed a nice short cruise to reassess cruising after covid we booked this when things to look a little better in October 21. We watched reports on cruise critic about customers experiences while coming over tha Atantic. Report about COVID were worrying and we were very tempted to cancel and change to another date but due to our other holiday and travel plans were unable to find a ...
I chose Celebrity as I had heard so many good things about it so I was really looking forward to it after having had many fabulous cruises in the past with different lines.
I was shocked on arrival to find a long wait to embark. It was about an hour and a half shuffling along slowly with the most enormous line of people.
A member of staff I heard gleefully telling everyone they "didn't need ...
Chose this cruise as our 1st return to cruising since the start of the Covid pandemic and Celebrity had always rated highly with us previously. Unfortunately on this occasion they let themselves down even before we sailed. It was almost impossible to get in touch with anyone at Celebrity when we had queries. The hours spent waiting for the phone to be answered were unbelievable. Information ...