Southampton to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
234 reviews

1-10 of 234 Southampton to Europe - River Cruise Reviews

Better Than Expected From P&O

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Sussex Duo
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this pre- Christmas cruise to Portugal and Spain because it was as cheap as a B&B and we were missing the sunshine. From our previous experience with P&O, we had low expectations but the Ventura is a nice mid-sized ship and we had a good time. The crew were good and the entertainment was acceptable but it was evident that P&O had "cut everything to the bone". In particular, the food was ...
Sail Date: December 2023

A very average cruise made worse

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Mrsnaive
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Beware of the spa! 2 treatments booked and paid for before joining the ship. During one treatment, the assistant said one aspect had been booked but I could have all 3 if I wished. No additional price was mentioned. Before leaving they apologised and said they'd made an error by adding the whole cost to my onboard account when I'd prepaid, and they'd need to reset my account, and needed a ...
Sail Date: December 2023

MDR could be better

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

SpaRobin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise as it was at the right price and offered a chance of some sun before the onset of winter. Embarkation was very efficient and no delays from port arrival until boarding Ventura. I requested Club dining on first sitting but was allocated freedom dining of which I dislike but I paid the Saver fare rather than Select so no complaints. For me I always prefer to have the ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Leon the entertainment manager

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Ventura

Mieleidjdjdjfhf
First Time Cruiser • Age 90s

Great guy smashing jokes really topped the cruise off. A special mention to vocal xtr3me and sherwin Loved it highly recommend Buffet was alright busy at times. Gusto the room guy was funny and made some Nice animals in the room from towels Leon’s singing at the sail away party was the highlight of my holiday Restaurant food was nice and service was good ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Good Enough Cruise

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Norwegian Dawn

bostonphil
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I liked the itinerary and looked forward to a smaller ship than I usually sail. This would be my 8th cruise all of them with NCL. Found the ship attractive, peaceful and calming. Neutral colors were used throughout the ship. Had an inside cabin and I found it comfortable. The bed was very comfortable and I slept well for the most part. Ate exclusively at the Garden Cafe and found it very ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cold meals & no rescheduling help

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Celebrity Silhouette

Grampyx5
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

I have cruised with Celebrity Cruise Lines for many cruises and this one ranks as the worst one ever. On this cruise the Blu restaurant was disgusting, typically in Blu the service is excellent especially at breakfast time with someone always going around with coffee and someone else with pastries but not on this cruise we always had to ask for more coffee and was only offered pastries twice most ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: AquaClass 1

"And you shall have music wherever you go"

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Celebrity Silhouette

Rivercruisevirgin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I shall return to the reason for my title heading a little later in this review. We had not cruised with Celebrity in twenty years (the last being on the Infinity in Alaska) so therefore not in their Solstice class ships, so it was hard to give a true comparison, except to say that by and large this cruise was great value for money! Both pre and post covid, we have chosen to sail on the ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

N399 Ventura - Spain, France and Portugal

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Ventura

Shaynes1993
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

N399 Ventura - Spain, France and Portugal. Wow, I would like to start this review by saying wow, what an amazing experience for our first cruise! Positives - The most loveliest staff and crew you will ever meet. - Although an older cruise ship, very clean, tidy and lots of facilities. - Really easy embarkation and disembarkation process at all ports. - Lots of choice when it ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Rule Britannia

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Britannia

LITTLEHAMPTON
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first time cruising and it was amazing. Horizon buffet was excellent with lots of choice and we had a meal at the Glass House for our wedding anniversary and the food was beautiful. The Britannia is a beautiful ship and even though it holds over 3,000 guests it never felt overcrowded. The only queue that I saw was for the burgers and hotdogs at the Lido grill. And they were ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Lovely spacious ship and wonderful cruise - but very disappointing food choices!

Review for a Canary Islands Cruise on Celebrity Silhouette

Barney1947
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As loyal Celebrity Select Captains Club Members - This is our fourth Celebrity cruise, and the second on this lovely ship. We pre purchased the Drinks, Wi-Fi and Gratuities Package, when booking the cruise. We didn’t book any excursions, as few seemed wheelchair friendly and we are happy to re discover places under our own steam.Having said that, the distance between where the ship docks and ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Traveled with disabled person

