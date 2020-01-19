Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea
Avast Behind
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: May 2021
Review for Aurora to Europe - All
WirralCrusier
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Sail Date: March 2020
Review for Aurora to Europe - All
Sue St
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom with Shower
Review for Black Watch to Europe - All
pipoy150
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 30s
Sail Date: March 2020
Cabin Type: Outside Cabin
Review for Aurora to Europe - All
claibees
First Time Cruiser
•
Age 30s
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Shower
Review for Black Watch to Europe - All
Papaglowing
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Superior Outside Cab
Review for Black Watch to Europe - Western Mediterranean
TheGardener
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Superior Outside Cab
Review for Oceana to Europe - All
swjumbo
10+ Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: February 2020
Traveled with children
Review for Ventura to Europe - All
pamela17
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 70s
Sail Date: February 2020
Cabin Type: Suite with Balcony and Bath/Shower
Review for Oceana to Europe - All
G Murray
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Sail Date: January 2020
Cabin Type: Inside Twin with Shower