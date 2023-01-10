Overall I was very disappointed with my experience on the Sky Princess. In comparison to my past experiences on Princess, it was very lacking. Firstly, I found the entertainment to be mediorce. For a transatlantic cruise, there were not many activities to engage in, especially at night. Also, the front desk staff lacked conflict resolution and customer service skills. The sprinkler system in my ...
My wife and I chose this cruise because we had cruised across the Atlantic before and enjoyed it but wanted more time in the Caribbean. Boarding in Southampton was quick and easy, we found the ship to be clean, obviously pretty big but not at all glitzy. Lots of places on board to eat and drink and generally OK. The Beach House and Keel and Cow were good as was the Olive Grove, the Epicurean and ...
Cruising back to Barbados after a long stay in the UK is a wonderful way to relax after a hectic visit.
Arvia is a beautiful ship. The design and finishes are superb - modern and stylish but not too glitzy in the way that some cruise ships become an assault on the senses.
The quality of the food, entertainment and service on board was really good and the value for money was incredible. The ...
As always I start my reviews with - this is my viewpoint on my holiday, others will no doubt have had a completely different experience and disagree with what follows.
Sadly Arvia does not have the wow factor for me.
In my opinion the focal point of any cruise ship is the central Atrium - Arvia's is very ordinary and plain - granted it's very spacious with a flowing staircase but simply ...
We have done 24 cruises on different lines over the years. We chose this as there were a lot of sea days and we thought there would be lots to do. Wrong. If don't you like line dancing and being given presentation on thing they are trying to sell you then you are left with little else.
The ship is simply too big and the outside spaces and pools too small.
There is a queueing system for ...
Birthday cruise. Boarded coach from Manchester Airport to Southampton. Best to be said for coach station was disorganised chaos. Eventually board coach for a pleasant journey to Southampton.
Embarkation was easy and efficient.
Found cabin which was a nice sized balcony cabin. Was quite clean (seals around shower where dirty and mouldy but cabin steward cleaned these once pointed ...
Having cruised with other companies, and after reading reviews about P&O I booked a transatlantic cruise on Britannia. I paid £3,358 for a friend and I.
Firstly let’s start with our cabin! Dust everywhere, a small table covered in ring marks, the bathroom stunk like a dirty old urinal, to the point I was sick due to the smell. We reported everything to reception, again, and again. When they ...
We are a pair of sisters in our 20s, and this was our first-time cruising in several years. We had a very pleasant two-week break cruising from Southampton to Spain.
Room
We had a Standard Balcony cabin on deck 9. Originally, we were placed in a room on deck 8, which after looking at deck plans, we realised was directly on the promenade and overlooked the whirlpools and sunbeds. ...
After cruising on Azura in January (excellent), I was excited to be on the PandO latest and she didn't disappoint. I didn't notice the more than 5,000 other passengers (we were fully loaded) but I'm glad I learnt from my January experience to pre-book EVERYTHING we wanted to do as soon as bookings opened. I am a planner by nature so this was great for me! We were worried about our cabin as we ...
We have cruised on many different lines as well as P&O. We noticed a distinct drop in both quality and service on this cruise compared to previous pre Covid P&O cruises. I appreciate they lost money over the Covid period and need to try to regain some of that back. But they are moving too drastically and it has adversely affected our enjoyment to the point whereby we will probably be looking ...