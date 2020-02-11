  • Newsletter
Southampton to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
175 reviews

1-10 of 175 Southampton to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Disappointed and angry

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
tomgilchrist1957
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise after not being able to have a holiday together for the last five years due to work. It was highly anticipated and looked forward to. It became obvious as soon as we arrived in Southampton to load our luggage on board this was not the same attitude we had received when sailing five years ago on the Arcadia. Not being sure where to place our luggage, Asking the question of a ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

A good cruise haunted by Covid

Review for Aurora to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Getting away after the pandemic was a priority and for us and Aurora promised a nice no-fly month away to the Caribbean. With 'some reassuring changes' apparently. A pretty standard itinerary calling at Funchal on the way out and Praia Da Vittoria in the Azores on the way home. Testing before boarding was straightforward and we were pleased to see the Peninsular Club lunch was on offer to get the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

A cruise to nowhere

Review for Spirit of Adventure to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Rekabnna
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We were really looking forward to this cruise and actually changed cruise line to travel with SAGA as we had loved SPIRIT OF DISCOVERY last year. Sadly, had a couple of passengers isolating from a back to back cruise to Norway just prior to embarkation. Those cases increased rapidly after sailing despite very tight testing and isolation protocols on board. We left the Azores, hopeful that numbers ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cruise in the time of covid

Review for Ventura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Pyer
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We decided to go ahead with this cruise even though major alterations to the itinerary included the cancellation of all the American ports of call and also at the very last minute the cancellation of a call in Belize. P and O did compensate us with generous on board spend which certainly helped .Only 971 passengers boarded after the cancellations and there was plenty of space,sun beds,places to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Inside Twin with Shower

P&O booze cruise

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Cruise ace
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Having cruised before with P&O on Azura we were looked forward to this cruise as we had been told that Britannia is a better ship how wrong they were, staff on Azura went the extra mile to make everything special, Britannia cruise was like being on a floating hotel. nothing was special. Approx 6 weeks before P&O reduced the price of cruise which attracted unsavoury guests mainly in the smoking ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Poor at best

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
suttonoot
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise after sailing on a staycation cruise, it felt good to be back cruising. We booked a superior deluxe balcony cabin for the extra space as we were a party of three adults. Embarkation was reasonably smooth but once in the terminal some of the staff were less than helpful. We boarded the ship went to our muster point as instructed and then went to the shambolic Horizon ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Absolutely disappointed

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
sinnotts
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had never done transatlantic, wanted to do the Caribbean and thought a ship using sterling would be easier. Travelling with a friend, 1 late 60s, 1 early 70s. We had only done Australia and the Pacific Islands before. We booked just before covid started, but we had booked for this date. We booked a suite to treat ourselves, butler and all. He is wonderful by the way. Dining - Horizon is ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Traveled with disabled person

Overcrowded, poor organisation, poor management and very poor entertainment

Review for Ventura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
LJventura
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Made a mistake by booking Ventura - Very noisy ship especially in the atrium with dance classes going on all day so unable to relax in the bar or coffee lounge. This went on in the evening so instead of having a pianist we had blaring music to contend with -very unpleasant so went to Glasshouse. Excellent cabin and "Elvor" our cabin steward was very professional and did a excellent ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Need to do better.

Review for Ventura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Avast Behind
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Ventura cruise departed on ,11the February for a USA/Caribbean cruise of some 35 days. Initial impressions of the ship were a bit mixed, some good, some less so. Our cabin was a balcony on deck 12, a reasonable size and a comfy bed. Our cabin steward was good and he did his duties well. Our first port of call was La Corrina, we quite like this call and went ashore for a shop and some ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Outside Twin with Balcony and Shower

A Cruise from Hell at the Hands of P&O

Review for Ventura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Potty Terracotta
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to get away from the worst of the British Weather, although for the first 10 days it seemed we had taken it with us. Whilst the weather improved the cruise of Ventura got worse. Ship Overall Dirty on the Outside and just as bad on the insde especially Waterside Buffet which for a restaurant was particularly grubby with stains on seating, sofa style backrests and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

