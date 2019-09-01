We were first time P&O passengers on the Aurora although we have sailed with other companies. What follows is our experience and is intended to review but also to answer questions other new P&Oers might have. Every cruise is unique and two people on the same ship at the same time can have a very different experience. So, if I have said something you do not agree with or dislike, please just accept ...
This was a 3 segment cruise,
1. Southampton to New York via Le Havre, (this was Space Week).
2. New York sailing up the East Coast of USA and Canada returning to New York.
3. New York to Southampton.
We had always wanted to visit the East Coast of USA and Canada and to hopefully see the fall colours. Just a note about fall colours as you progress north you may miss the colours ...
We have always sailed RCI (Once) and Celebrity (Several times) but we found an itinerary that included sailing into New York and visiting several Canadian ports with Princess.
Well what a disappointment! I certainly didn't expect plastic plates, bowls etc in the buffet area (Horizon Court) which my wife hated for the layout and the constant inability to get a table. We have never had this ...
We have sailed with Princess several times, and this year tried a longer cruise (we normally do 14 nights). We haven't been on Sapphire before, but we knew we would love the whole experience since we had two fantastic cruises on both Emerald and Crown Princess.
Embarkation was quick and easy as usual. We had a little wait at Southampton as we arrived at the port slightly too early. Security ...
We booked this cruise for the itinerary and our Golden wedding anniversary .
We have cruised for many years with different cruise lines, and cruised with Princess
twice in the Caribbean these were fab with reasonable prices and good restaurant meals.
But how different this cruise line has changed the food in the restaurant below average the
Portions are smaller than all the cruises we ...
We are elite class passengers on Princess, we have favoured Princess for the last few years even though we used to be regular RCCL and P&O clients. On our last Princess Cruise in March we thought the food on offer had deteriorated in standard/choice, but it didn’t prepare us for the food on offer in the main dining room on Sapphire. The food was at best functional, no flair, unimaginative, poorly ...
Just completing a 24 day cruise of New England and Canada on the Sapphire Princess and having had a 3 year break from Princess Cruises.
Having completed over 41 cruises I have experienced a lot of great service and friendly staff to amazing places with P & O, Princess, Celebrity and Royal Caribbean, unfortunately this Princess ship has not given the quality of service I have enjoyed in the ...
Had been a bit concerned having read varied reviews about Sapphire but we had a fantastic cruise from start to finish!
We were in Cabin D500... everything in good condition, far better tvs than on last cruise, very comfortable beds, great towels and bath robes, plenty of storage space, enormous settee! Light and airy... can't fault it.. PLUS beverage tray! Caught up on all the latest films! ...
With excitement we looked forward to this cruise. We would be sailing with Princess after 5 years because the itinerary was so special and it would coincide with my special birthday. Embarkation and disembarkation was brilliant, it was quick and well organised just how I had remembered and valued Princess for unfortunately this is where my admiration began and ended.
The cabin was small but ...
From jellybean homes in Newfoundland to soaring skyscrapers in New York and from the colours of a New England autumn to blueberry pie and cream in Kennebunkport Maine, this is a cruise that ticks all the boxes.
THE SHIP
Service across Aurora was first class. With no waiting around in airports and a speedy check-in at Southampton, it’s no wonder cruise holidays are so popular. Once I had ...