We choose Ventura for the ports of call. Alas, three were cancelled but the ports we did call at were in the main okay during our 35 night sailing. Never again on Ventura, the food was of poor quality, the service, hit and miss, the entertainment average, I don't think anyone would watch the acts if they appeared at venues other than on a cruise. The cabins, managed to a Travel Lodge standard, ...
It was when Lorena, Sous Chef in the Horizon self-service restaurant, asked me on the first morning what sort of bread I preferred for my breakfast toast that I had an inkling that Aurora was going to deliver something special. The 65-night Grand Tour to the USA and Caribbean certainly did that, starting each day with seeded bread for my toast, baked by Lorena and cheerfully delivered to my table ...
Ventura, S/hampton - S/hampton, 2nd March - 5th. April 2023, 35nts.
This is officially the worst cruise I've ever been on. The embarkation process was complete chaos, and lasted most of the day. Despite P&O demanding that passengers self administer a Covid test & photograph results with date/time etc, this evidence was not requested or scrutinised at check-in.
There were numerous incidences ...
The food was raw
Our cabin got flooded out we paid a extra £2500 for that room so they moved us to a different room what had a big overhang above it so no sun and they wouldn’t even reimburse the £2500 I paid to pick the room we paid £12500 for the cruise
Very few staff could speak English
No trays or cups in the buffet
Boat smells full of rust
Cabin was discussing smelt of ...
The cruise didn’t get off to the best of starts. Ventura had returned late from its re-fit in Hamburg which may explain why around 500 of us were kept outside in the cold for 90 minutes before being allowed inside the terminal to check in. I say ‘may’ because nobody at P&O thought to give a reason, let alone an apology. Or perhaps it was due to the fact that hundreds of new crew members also ...
We decided to go ahead with this cruise even though major alterations to the itinerary included the cancellation of all the American ports of call and also at the very last minute the cancellation of a call in Belize. P and O did compensate us with generous on board spend which certainly helped .Only 971 passengers boarded after the cancellations and there was plenty of space,sun beds,places to ...
The opportunity to travel up the Amazon, Central America and Caribbean. The whole cruise was excellent in every way. The many ports of call, experiencing so many places, the excursions well organised. The crew were excellent, a happy ship and you felt it. Nothing was too much trouble. The waiters couldn’t oblige you more. Entertainment on the whole good including the Headliners shows. The ...
For the Mardi Gras Celebrations in New Orleans - which were tremendous.
The voyage started 7-8 hours late, this did not really affect us. Many passengers travelled down by pre-arranged coach from Scotland, Wales & North of England and these passengers were held for 7 hours or so at Southampton departures terminal as the coaches would not/could not change their schedules. Very few disabled ...
We choose this cruise for the Mardi Gras, which was both the highpoint and low point. We made the mistake of booking via Fred for the masquerade ball, very expensive and very poor, probably the worst value for money I have ever spent.
The following day, fat Tuesday was free and probably one of the best day we have had abroad.
We did have poor weather and we missed 4 stops, there was also ...
This was a really disappointing cruise. From a 7 hour delay in departure, 4 missed ports, 3 Captains and an ignominious homecoming with one of the lifeboats strapped to the bow deck like a bathtime duck, this was definitely not Fred Olsen’s finest hour.
Storms in the North Sea resulted in the ship docking very late at Southampton with many passengers having several hours wait in the ...