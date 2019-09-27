  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Southampton to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1780 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,780 Southampton to Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Virtuosa maiden cruise

Review for MSC Virtuosa to Baltic Sea

Avast Behind avatar

Avast Behind

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Just so you know, we are not travel agents or "in the biz" as such. We are reasonably experienced cruisers (this was our 70th) with no axe to grind. We have been on most, but not all operators, yet !! On a less than sunny May Thursday, my wife and i left home for a 4 day staycation on MSC VIRTUOSA. Once our car was parked we went to the port to board the ship. The port was quiet, but with ...
Sail Date: May 2021

Mostly great!

Review for Queen Victoria to Baltic Sea

plodus avatar

plodus

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

A mini cruise to celebrate my wifes 65th Birthday on her favourite ship. CPS were as usual first class,luggage and car whisked away in an instant. Booking in and embarkation was faultless,10 minutes from entering booking hall to being on the ship. Suite 7030 was really nice,the only disappointment was that due to our late booking Guarantee Suites only were available and we were allocated ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Queens Suite

Excellent Cruise, dismiss all the bad reviews.

Review for Arcadia to Baltic Sea

inspectorroddy559 avatar

inspectorroddy559

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

My wife and I went on the Arcadia Christmas cruise to Norway and Denmark on 19th December 2019. We have not been on this ship before but have been on other P&O ships. I do not know how this ship gets bad reviews, mind you looking at some of the passengers I don't think they would enjoy anything. The ship was clean and tidy and well decorated for Christmas. Yes there are a few paint chips and ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Bucket List Northern Lights Trip

Review for Queen Victoria to Baltic Sea

Wellbeloved1045 avatar

Wellbeloved1045

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Bucket list cruise to see Northern Lights. We were very fortunate that we did indeed see this spectacle as it is by no means a certainty. The days we were there the probablity was good at 30% ! We saw them on one of our trips out (ships topur from Tromso) , saw them from the deck in Tromso but no one saw them in Narvik (we went on pre-booked independent trip booked online in the uk before we ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

In search of the Northern Lights.

Review for Sapphire Princess to Baltic Sea

MrPantsOz avatar

MrPantsOz

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

The main purpose of this cruise....the Northern Lights. Spoiler alert.....we saw them! Having spent a couple of nights in London and Southampton pre cruise the day finally arrived to board the Sapphire. Embarkation was delayed due to a satellite needing replacing on the ship but after a few hours waiting in relative comfort we were onboard. I had an obstructed window E212, a step up from ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Northern Lights above the Arctic Circle on the Princess Sapphire

Review for Sapphire Princess to Baltic Sea

WiGuy3 avatar

WiGuy3

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

The highlight of this cruise was seeing the northern lights above the Arctic circle in Alta Norway. Spectacular show on our second day of port stay so we were fortunate to see the northern lights. Our other stops in Norway were Alesund, Tromoso and Stavanger. This was the last cruise ship to all these ports for the season and we were the only ship in port. As a result shore offerings were ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Cruise was not what I paid for

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Baltic Sea

Lmcnutt avatar

Lmcnutt

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

The cruise was supposed to go to Amsterdam, Norway, Iceland and Ireland. When we first boarded the ship they informed us the first port was canceled. We had no time or internet to cancel our excursion so we were out that money. The port they substituted was canceled as well we did stop in Norway than we were informed Iceland was canceled and two more Norway ports were substituted. The next day we ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Bad weather forces itinerary changes

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Baltic Sea

Mandorsatu avatar

Mandorsatu

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

I have just disembarked from this Norwegian Spirit cruise that started in Southampton on 27th September and was supposed to call at Ijmuiden for Amsterdam then on to Bergen, Flam and Geiranger in Norway before heading off to Iceland to visit Akureyri and Reykjavik then on to Belfast and Dublin before returning to Southampton. Prior to departure from Southampton passengers were informed that due to ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Unsuccessful cruise

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Baltic Sea

Alivealiveho avatar

Alivealiveho

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

Chosen cruise as a good way to see Scandinavia. Disappointed as extra days at sea and missed 3 ports and 2 alternative ports given in 14 days.Missed one of the highlights and draw cards, Iceland ! Extra sea day trapped with expensive internet and business to do! Poor, crowded, noisy inside lounge accomodation as weather was bad. Food was ok, shows were ok. Staff lovely and bad working conditions( ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Oceanview Porthole Window

Trip of sea days

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Baltic Sea

dloveys avatar

dloveys

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I’m sure by now you are aware of the issues that the passengers on the cruise of the Norwegian Spirit endured. I will recount my experience. We saved and saved to do this cruise to Iceland. It was our once in a lifetime trip to Iceland. An overview: Boarded the ship in Southampton. Were informed we could not go to Amsterdam so rerouted to LaHavre. Were informed we could not go ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Family Inside

