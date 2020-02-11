We choose Ventura for the ports of call. Alas, three were cancelled but the ports we did call at were in the main okay during our 35 night sailing. Never again on Ventura, the food was of poor quality, the service, hit and miss, the entertainment average, I don't think anyone would watch the acts if they appeared at venues other than on a cruise. The cabins, managed to a Travel Lodge standard, ...
It was when Lorena, Sous Chef in the Horizon self-service restaurant, asked me on the first morning what sort of bread I preferred for my breakfast toast that I had an inkling that Aurora was going to deliver something special. The 65-night Grand Tour to the USA and Caribbean certainly did that, starting each day with seeded bread for my toast, baked by Lorena and cheerfully delivered to my table ...
We were on the Silhouette for our first transatlantic cruise. Was wonderful! The ship is beautiful, food in Blu and the buffet was consistently great, and staff were very friendly. After 11 nights, we still felt the food variety was excellent.
Our stateroom attendant was the best! Gym is perfect and has everything you need.
We were staying in Southampton at the Moxy hotel for four nights prior to our Transatlantic cruise. It was windy and rainy, but nothing compared to storm Babet which was battering Scotland. The opposite side of the system whipped up waves along the Iberian Peninsula, having an impact on the prior Silhouette sailing. Some folks who were doing back-to-back alerted us to a likely delay long before ...
We were in London and thought we would take transatlantic cruise back to US instead of flying. We have done this before and enjoyed it.
We were notified by email that our sailing would be delayed due to weather so we left on Monday instead of Sunday. First they said we could board Sunday night from 11:00pm to 1:00am, then kept updating the times earlier lastly to 7:00pm. We stayed at a hotel ...
This is officially the worst cruise I've ever been on. The embarkation process was complete chaos, and lasted most of the day. Despite P&O demanding that passengers self administer a Covid test & photograph results with date/time etc, this evidence was not requested or scrutinised at check-in.
The food was raw
Our cabin got flooded out we paid a extra £2500 for that room so they moved us to a different room what had a big overhang above it so no sun and they wouldn’t even reimburse the £2500 I paid to pick the room we paid £12500 for the cruise
Very few staff could speak English
No trays or cups in the buffet
Boat smells full of rust
The cruise didn’t get off to the best of starts. Ventura had returned late from its re-fit in Hamburg which may explain why around 500 of us were kept outside in the cold for 90 minutes before being allowed inside the terminal to check in. I say ‘may’ because nobody at P&O thought to give a reason, let alone an apology. Or perhaps it was due to the fact that hundreds of new crew members also ...
We decided to go ahead with this cruise even though major alterations to the itinerary included the cancellation of all the American ports of call and also at the very last minute the cancellation of a call in Belize. P and O did compensate us with generous on board spend which certainly helped .Only 971 passengers boarded after the cancellations and there was plenty of space,sun beds,places to ...
This was a 5 week cruise, having only undertaken a few shorter cruises before, unlike many well seasoned cruisers on board, we were pleasantly surprised at the quality, standard and presentation of everything.
