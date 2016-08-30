  • Write a Review
Southampton to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

3.6
Average
18 reviews

1-10 of 18 Southampton to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

P&O not as it used to be

Review for Arcadia to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Blondie206
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having been on numerous cruises before we decided to book the world cruise with P&O. What a mistake we made. A captain for the first leg of the cruise to Australia accusing the passengers of being dirty by bringing illness on board. a very arrogant attitude. Fort Lauderdale was a nightmare as there were only two shuttle buses available ( Capt stated 7 were ordered but only 2 turned up. What did ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Ferry to Cape Town

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
The happy wanderers
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We booked this cruise to facilitate our onward journey to Victoria falls hence the title. It was the poshest ferry we've ever been on. Embarking was a doodle, on board within 30 minutes. Lovely cabin (wheelchair adapted) very spacious and with a large balcony, our cabin steward was one of the best we've had nothing was too much trouble. Getting around the ship was much easier than the Queen Mary ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Travelling Solo

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Marjorie Sheldon
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I chose this cruise because it was taking the route which I did with my family (husband and three daughters ) forty five years ago when we emigrated to Australia. A sentimental journey .I flew from Perth Australia, stayed two nights in London and then was driven to Southampton where I boarded the Queen Elizabeth. As a solo traveller this was done independently and paid for separately. This ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview (obstructed view)

Queen Elizabeth met all expectations

Review for Queen Elizabeth to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
bmwlover
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise for the unusual itinerary and the ship. We had been on the Queen Elizabeth for the entire maiden World Cruise in 2011 , and were curious to discover the changes that had taken place in the recent refit , and to see whether Cunards high standards were being maintained. We were not disappointed. We flew Avianca Business Class from Fort Lauderdale via Bogota to London and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club Balcony

Some Cruises should carry “Government Health Warnings”

Review for Queen Mary 2 (QM2) to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Frilsons
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I have just returned from the first two and a half legs of a QM2 world cruise. We were both in excellent health when we boarded this vessel but are now both suffering from coughs which we caught on QM2. I started coughing on 6th day of a 39 day cruise and although I paid to see the ships doctor the best he could do was offer a cough medicine, In Cape Town we did manage to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2018

The Princess Ship that ‘Lost it’s Crown’

Review for Emerald Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
ski-watch
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Please be patient in the reading of this comprehensive review which has taken a long while to compile due to the unwillingness of various sources to explain their actions (inactions) whilst on-board this cruise. Rather regrettably very little input from Princess Cruises themselves to explain their failings has not helped and that their only offering of their ‘sincere apologies’ (5 times over in ...
Read More

Response from TaylorW, Social Team, Princess Cruises

Hi ski-watch, thank you for your thorough review and bringing your disappointing experience to our attention. We truly regret that you did not enjoy your time onboard Emerald Princess. We...

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Oceanview

FANTASTIC REPOSITING

Review for Emerald Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
bbcc
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Suez canal, suez canal, 5 day land tour of india, staff friendly & met our every need. Halloween was eventful for families though we did not cruise w/children. Tours ashore were well organized. Enrichment lecturers were tops and informative the whole cruise. lounge band liquid blue was the best ever. One night beatles group, phillip brown also jo little were excellent entertainers. Grange tower ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Premium Suite with Balcony

Great staff in all areas, but very average every were else

Review for Emerald Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Innishmore
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a relocation cruise and so there were quite a few 3,4,5, seadays. This was our 6 Princess cruise and by far the worst, the standards on the ship entertainment and food has dropped to a very poor level. My Wife and I purchases top drinks package and at Singapore we were told that the 2 top wines we liked had run out and there was no more and they would not be getting more before Australia. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2016

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Aurora World Cruise 2015 - 1st Half

Review for Aurora to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
The Comodore
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Probably the best ship in P&O's fleet, having sailed on her, around the world and elsewhere, several times since 2007. Sadly her recent refit has removed one of her most loved features - The Bordeaux Restaurant, and replaced it with The Glasshouse which was noticably deserted for most of our cruise. Her well stocked Library is now crammed into the Cyber Cafe (dont think of sitting there quietly ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

Excellent Ports

Review for Arcadia to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
DianeHowes
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I am writing this to slightly redress the balance of reviews for Arcadia's 2015 circumnavigation - we sailed from Southampton to Sydney, departing on January 6th and flying back from Sydney on February 22nd. The ship has recently been refurbished and all of the public rooms were very nicely presented. We especially liked the East Bar and Intermezzo was very comfortable. There were a lot of ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with Balcony and Bath/Shower

