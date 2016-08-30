Review for Emerald Princess to Australia & New Zealand

This was a relocation cruise and so there were quite a few 3,4,5, seadays. This was our 6 Princess cruise and by far the worst, the standards on the ship entertainment and food has dropped to a very poor level. My Wife and I purchases top drinks package and at Singapore we were told that the 2 top wines we liked had run out and there was no more and they would not be getting more before Australia. ...