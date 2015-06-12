Review for Caribbean Princess to Arctic

We just came back from a 15 night cruise to Norway, Arctic Circle. It was a relaxing cruise and we thoroughly enjoyed it, although it was not a perfect cruise. Then we always enjoy cruising, as there is so much to do and not a dull moment if U R flexible. The movies we saw were one of the best selection we had ever encountered and that include movies based on the life of Dr. M. L. King and Pros. ...